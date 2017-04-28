In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 143 points, or 0.91 per cent. There were 88 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 159 securities declined in value, and three stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.39 per cent.

On Thursday, major North American stock markets were mixed. U.S. markets were relatively unchanged, but the TSX Index fell.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to providing investors with dependable dividend income along with prudent dividend increases. The company pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.5 cents per share, or $1.62 yearly per share. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing recent research coverage on the company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations, two analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from Accountability Research) has a sell recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising.

This week, Robert Goff, the analyst from Echelon Wealth Partners, raised his target price to $60 from $54, and Jeffrey Fan, from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $59 from $57.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $288-million in 2017, up from $234-million in 2016, with EBITDA anticipated to rise to $321-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.80 for 2017, up from $1.25 in 2016, and $2.15 for 2018.

The stock has experienced slightly negative earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $298-million for 2017 and $329-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.8 times the consensus 2018 estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average of 11.6 times, but below its peak multiple of approximately 12.8 times during this period.

The average 12-month target price is $56, implying the share price has 5 per cent upside potential over the next year. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $44 to a high of $60. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $44, $53, $54, $55, $57, $58, $59, and three at $60.

Insider transaction activity

There has only been one transaction reported in 2017, a relatively small purchase. On March 3, Donna Hayes, who sits on the board of directors, bought 550 shares at a price of $50.22 per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price has rallied 4 per cent, lagging in the return for the S&PTSX Consumer Discretionary Index, which is up 10.45 per cent.

On a bullish note, on Monday, the stock price broke above $53, a significant resistance level, on high volume with over half a million shares trading hands. This is more than double the three-month daily average daily trading volume of approximately 217,000 shares.

Furthermore, the share price appears to be on the cusp of experiencing a bullish “golden cross” pattern. This occurs when the 50-day moving average (at $51.02) crosses above the 200-day moving average (at $51.04).

Should the uptrend continue, the share price could rally up to between $55 and $56.

Should the share price retreat, there is technical support around $51, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Failing that, there is strong support around $50.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 27 close BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $4.28 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $12.67 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $50.20 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $39.27 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $12.19 CFP-T Canfor Corp $20.19 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $312.50 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $34.50 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $78.20 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $68.30 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.30 BCB-T Cott Corp $18.06 DH-T DH Corp $25.38 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $120.45 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $57.11 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $20.95 FSV-T FirstService Corp $85.67 WN-T George Weston Ltd $121.45 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $38.29 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group $23.32 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $75.90 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $21.07 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $32.82 MRU-T Metro Inc $46.81 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $22.15 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $9.61 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.70 OSB-T Norbord Inc $41.93 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $41.59 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $29.01 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $59.66 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $50.09 TC-T Tucows Inc. $80.78 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $126.19 Negative Breakouts ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.12 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $21.57 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $18.01 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.34 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.39 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $96.59 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $75.31 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $22.72 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.65 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.19 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.84 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $19.38 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $17.32 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp $6.28 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $26.88 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $8.86 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.91 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.42 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $42.98 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $13.55 CM-T CIBC $109.71 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $1.73 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $3.07 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.21 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.67 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.75 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $3.21 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $9.96 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $35.01 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.92 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $13.08 FN-T First National Financial Corp $22.84 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $12.82 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.07 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $15.99 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.02 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.78 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.59 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $55.98 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.01 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.21 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $16.12 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds $3.97 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $46.99 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $15.02 NA-T National Bank of Canada $52.92 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.13 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.09 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.41 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.98 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.18 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $1.64 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.53 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.62 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $7.99 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $93.66 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.77 SAP-T Saputo Inc $44.04 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $8.84 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $34.45 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.85 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $4.18 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.80 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.97 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $23.02 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $64.17 TFII-T TransForce Inc $29.24 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.15 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $47.40 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error