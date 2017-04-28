Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: A market leader with 44% earnings growth and a 3% yield Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Thursday, major North American stock markets were mixed. U.S. markets were relatively unchanged, but the TSX Index fell.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.39 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 143 points, or 0.91 per cent. There were 88 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 159 securities declined in value, and three stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to providing investors with dependable dividend income along with prudent dividend increases. The company pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.5 cents per share, or $1.62 yearly per share. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing recent research coverage on the company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations, two analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from Accountability Research) has a sell recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising.

This week, Robert Goff, the analyst from Echelon Wealth Partners, raised his target price to $60 from $54, and Jeffrey Fan, from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $59 from $57.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $288-million in 2017, up from $234-million in 2016, with EBITDA anticipated to rise to $321-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.80 for 2017, up from $1.25 in 2016, and $2.15 for 2018.

The stock has experienced slightly negative earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $298-million for 2017 and $329-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.8 times the consensus 2018 estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average of 11.6 times, but below its peak multiple of approximately 12.8 times during this period.

The average 12-month target price is $56, implying the share price has 5 per cent upside potential over the next year. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $44 to a high of $60. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $44, $53, $54, $55, $57, $58, $59, and three at $60.

Insider transaction activity

There has only been one transaction reported in 2017, a relatively small purchase. On March 3, Donna Hayes, who sits on the board of directors, bought 550 shares at a price of $50.22 per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price has rallied 4 per cent, lagging in the return for the S&PTSX Consumer Discretionary Index, which is up 10.45 per cent.

On a bullish note, on Monday, the stock price broke above $53, a significant resistance level, on high volume with over half a million shares trading hands. This is more than double the three-month daily average daily trading volume of approximately 217,000 shares.

Furthermore, the share price appears to be on the cusp of experiencing a bullish “golden cross” pattern. This occurs when the 50-day moving average (at $51.02) crosses above the 200-day moving average (at $51.04).

Should the uptrend continue, the share price could rally up to between $55 and $56.

Should the share price retreat, there is technical support around $51, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Failing that, there is strong support around $50.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 27 close
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $4.28
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $12.67
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $50.20
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $39.27
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $12.19
CFP-TCanfor Corp $20.19
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $312.50
CVG-TClairvest Group Inc. $34.50
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $78.20
CGO-TCogeco Inc $68.30
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $13.30
BCB-TCott Corp $18.06
DH-TDH Corp $25.38
DOL-TDollarama Inc $120.45
UFS-TDomtar Corp. $57.11
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $20.95
FSV-TFirstService Corp $85.67
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $121.45
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $38.29
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $23.32
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $75.90
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $21.07
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $32.82
MRU-TMetro Inc $46.81
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $22.15
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $9.61
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.70
OSB-TNorbord Inc $41.93
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $41.59
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc $29.01
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $59.66
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $50.09
TC-TTucows Inc. $80.78
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $126.19
Negative Breakouts
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.12
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $21.57
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $18.01
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.34
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $3.39
BMO-TBank of Montreal $96.59
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $75.31
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $22.72
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.65
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.19
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $2.84
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $19.38
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.32
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp $6.28
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $26.88
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $8.86
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.91
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $6.42
CJT-TCargojet Inc $42.98
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $13.55
CM-TCIBC $109.71
CXR-TConcordia International Corp. $1.73
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $3.07
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $4.21
CRT.UN-TCT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.67
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.75
DC.A-TDundee Corp $3.21
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $9.96
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $35.01
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.92
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $13.08
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $22.84
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $12.82
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.07
GDI-TGDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $15.99
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.02
G-TGoldcorp Inc $18.78
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.59
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $55.98
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $7.01
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.21
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $16.12
MPVD-TMountain Province Diamonds $3.97
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $46.99
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $15.02
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $52.92
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.13
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $3.09
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.41
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.98
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.18
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $1.64
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.53
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.62
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $7.99
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $93.66
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $4.77
SAP-TSaputo Inc $44.04
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $8.84
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $34.45
S-TSherritt International Corp $0.85
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $4.18
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $0.80
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.97
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $23.02
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $64.17
TFII-TTransForce Inc $29.24
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.15
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $47.40

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

  • Cineplex Inc
    $54.00
    +0.62
    (+1.16%)
  • Updated April 28 10:46 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular