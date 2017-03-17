Just one company in the S&P/TSX composite index was scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results today, Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T), which reported its fourth-quarter results before the market opened.

In terms of economic releases, Canadian January manufacturing sales data was reported earlier this morning, along with U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization figures from the month of February.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share, or 12 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.3 per cent. Management has maintained its quarterly dividend at this level since 2010.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock has research coverage from just one analyst, Brian Pow from Acumen Capital. Mr. Pow has a ‘buy’ recommendation.

Revised recommendations

This month, Mr. Pow increased his target price to $10.30 from $9.75.

Financial forecasts

Analyst Brian Pow is forecasting revenue of $259-million in 2017, rising 6 per cent to $274-million in 2018. His EBITDA estimate is $32.6-million in 2017, rising 5.5 per cent to $34.4-million in 2018. Finally, his EPS estimate is 53 cents in 2017, increasing 13 per cent to 60 cents for the following year.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.6 times the analyst’s 2018 earnings estimate.

Brian Pow has a target price of $10.30, implying 10-per-cent upside potential.

Insider transaction history

So far in 2017, there has been no insider transaction activity.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up nearly 15 per cent and recently broke above a key resistance level on high volume. On Thursday, more than 42,000 shares traded and on Tuesday more than 92,000 shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 8,700 shares.

All of this year-to-date gain has occurred over the past few weeks. Month to date, the share price is up 15 per cent. If the stock was a member in the S&P/TSX composite index consumer discretionary sector, it would be the third top performing stock year to date.

Given the recent strong price move, the stock’s positive price momentum may soon need to pause as its shares digest these gains. If the share price retreats, there is support around the $8.85 to $9 range, near its previous resistance level.

The relative strength index is at 75, suggesting the shares are trading in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher reflects an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive breakouts March 16 close ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $17.32 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $36.26 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $13.25 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.33 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $2.94 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $31.67 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $43.81 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.10 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Ltd $62.15 BUS-T Grand West Transportation Group Inc. $3.17 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $37.74 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $59.08 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $71.47 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $18.89 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $10.04 NWC-T North West Co Inc $30.27 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.69 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $46.08 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $28.23 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $9.35 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $36.28 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $77.50 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.16 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $40.30 RVX-T Resverlogix Corp $2.35 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.04 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $12.60 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $32.55 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $37.80 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $5.80 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $9.45 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $15.40 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $24.03 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $4.10 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $13.67 Negative breakouts BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.41 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $5.95 FTT-T Finning International Inc $24.54 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.51 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $32.88 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $12.20 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $9.25 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $5.79 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $4.21 TFII-T TransForce Inc $31.00 WJX-T Wajax Corp $20.47 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $7.85 Source: Bloomberg

