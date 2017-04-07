Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

On Thursday, major North American stock markets all closed with gains.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.25 per cent.

Turning to Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index added 54 points, or 0.35 per cent. There were 161 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 86 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 1.75 cents per unit, or 21 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 9.7 per cent.

Management has maintained the distribution at this level since 2014. However, the high payout ratio is something to note. In 2016, the AFFO payout ratio was 101 per cent, up from 97 per cent in 2015.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are two firms providing research coverage on this microcap REIT, with a market capitalization of $96-million, Canaccord Genuity and Haywood Securities. Both analysts covering the REIT have buy recommendations. Analysts’ recommendations have remained stable with no changes in recommendations nor target prices over the past five months.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the REIT. The consensus funds from operations (FFO) per unit estimates are 21 cents for 2017, rising to 23 cents in 2018. The Street is expecting adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit of 20 cents in 2017 and 23 cents the following year.

Revisions have been modest. For instance, four months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were 24 cents for 2017 and 22 cents for 2018. The consensus AFFO per unit forecasts were 23 cents for 2017 and 21 cents for 2018.

Valuation

The REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 10.3 times the 2017 consensus estimate. According to Bloomberg, since August, the REIT has traded at a forward P/FFO multiple ranging from a low of 8.5 times to a high of over 12 times, averaging 10.2 times. Looking at the downside risk, should the multiple contract to 9 times, this would equate to a unit price of approximately $1.90.

The average one-year target price is $2.47, implying 14 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are $2.40 and $2.55.

Insider transaction activities

Over recent days, Gordon Lawlor, the chief financial officer (CFO) has been actively accumulating units. On April 5, Mr. Lawlor purchased 3,200 units. On April 4, he acquired 4,500 units. The prior day, he bought 2,000 units, and on the final trading day of March, he purchased 2,000 units.

As of March 29, executive officers and trustees collectively owned 10.18 per cent of the outstanding units.

As at December 31, 2016, the number of units outstanding was 43,931,990.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the unit price is up 2.9 per cent. However, the unit price is down 4 per cent from its most recent equity offering price of $2.25 per unit (from October 2016).

The REIT has reasonable liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 140,000 units.

The unit price has initial overhead resistance between $2.20 and $2.25, After that, there is resistance between $2.40 and $2.45.

In terms of downside support, there is initial support around $2.10, close to its 50-day moving average (at $2.09) and its 200-day moving average (at $2.12). Failing that, there is support around $2.05, and then around $2.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 6 close
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $37.07
APH-TAphria Inc. $7.50
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.44
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.11
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $15.85
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $35.27
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $3.48
BCE-TBCE Inc $59.77
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $10.36
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $49.45
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $40.25
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $33.52
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $99.11
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $44.82
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $162.70
CFP-TCanfor Corp $18.61
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $6.90
CAS-TCascades Inc $16.08
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $13.99
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $10.53
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $11.37
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.31
DOL-TDollarama Inc $113.99
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $20.79
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $19.18
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $14.16
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $90.27
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $8.46
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $7.10
KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $15.84
LAS.A-TLassonde Industries Inc $235.95
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $49.60
OSB-TNorbord Inc $40.58
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $22.45
PXT-TParex Resources Inc $17.57
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $43.50
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.26
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware Ltd $29.05
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.71
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $34.08
STB-TStudent Transportation Inc $7.93
TC-TTucows Inc. $70.31
VNR-TValener Inc $21.95
VSN-TVeresen Inc $15.17
WJX-TWajax Corp $25.21
WED-TWestaim Corp. $3.30
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $48.28
YGR-TYangarra Resources Ltd. $2.80
Negative breakouts
AGU-TAgrium Inc $126.02
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $29.06
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $1.77
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $3.70
EXF-TEXFO Inc $6.24
MG-TMagna International Inc $53.43
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.76
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.40
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $5.37
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.07
RAY.A-TStingray Digital Group Inc. $8.28

Source: Bloomberg

