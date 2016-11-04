Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: A security to watch with a 5% yield and 10 ‘buy’ calls Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Markets continue to remain under pressure. The price of oil is falling once again.

A key economic report released today was the U.S. non-farm payroll report. The report showed an increase of 161,000 jobs in October, slightly below expectations. According to Bloomberg, the Street was forecasting an increase of 173,000 jobs in October.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.2 per cent. Management has held the distribution at this level since early 2014.

The AFFO payout ratio was 81 per cent as of the end of September. The board has not set a formal payout ratio.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO (P/FFO) multiple of 12.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, near its three-year historical average multiple of 12.9 times.

During the past three years, the REIT has traded at a multiple ranging from a low of roughly 11.5 times and just over 14.5 times. Looking at the downside risk, should units of Killam trade down to a forward P/FFO multiple of 12 times the 2017 consensus estimate, this would take the unit price down to just under $11.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap REIT, with a market capitalization of $769-million, is covered by 11 analysts. Firms providing analyst coverage are: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Dundee Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities. There are ten ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘hold’ recommendation.

The average one-year target price is $13.86, implying there is 20 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 86 cents in 2016, rising to 91 cents in 2017. The AFFO per unit consensus estimate is 76 cents in 2016 and 80 cents in 2017.

Forecasts have been relatively steady, rising slightly. For instance, at the start of the year, the FFO per unit estimates were 84 cents for 2016 and 88 cents for 2017. The AFFO per unit forecasts were 73 cents for 2016 and 76 cents for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the unit price is up 10 per cent. However, the unit price has been under pressure in recent months, falling nearly 12 per cent since the beginning of August, and declining 6 per cent over the past seven trading sessions.

The downtrend remains intact with the units looking to exhibit a bearish technical “death cross” formation. This occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. The 50-day moving average is currently at $12.16 and the 200-day moving average is at $12.03.

There is initial downside support around $11.

The relative strength index is at 34, suggesting the shares are approaching, but not quite at oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

There initial overhead resistance around $12, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. There is significant resistance at $13.25.

The small cap REIT has reasonable liquidity. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 370,000 units.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 3 close
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $11.52
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.88
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.90
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.28
NOA-TNorth American Energy Partners Inc. $4.22
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc $49.28
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.14
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $17.22
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $13.68
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $11.88
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $18.78
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $31.66
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $2.95
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $21.05
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $10.42
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $9.36
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.78
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $81.04
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $25.49
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.41
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $2.46
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.73
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $188.69
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.00
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $8.56
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.51
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $20.29
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.21
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $4.37
BCB-TCott Corp $17.25
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $15.49
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.33
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.49
EMP/A-TEmpire Co Ltd $18.71
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $50.96
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $10.92
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.17
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $24.19
GBU-TGabriel Resources Ltd $0.55
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $27.86
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $104.49
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $16.12
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $33.46
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.29
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.67
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $21.67
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $18.30
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.59
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $16.01
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $14.13
H-THydro One Ltd. $23.96
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $7.40
KEY-TKeyera Corp $39.28
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $11.56
LNR-TLinamar Corp $49.80
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp $0.69
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $65.03
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $7.52
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $13.38
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $12.37
MSL-TMerus Labs International Inc $1.19
MRU-TMetro Inc $40.81
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.44
NAL-TNewalta Corp $2.15
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $1.46
NHC-TNobilis Health Corp $3.78
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $4.65
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.23
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $12.19
ONR.UN-TOneREIT $3.46
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $33.96
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.18
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.63
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $36.88
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $8.49
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $15.34
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $16.73
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.00
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $32.31
SOX-TStuart Olson Inc $5.39
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.10
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $34.06
TRP-TTransCanada Corp $57.55
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.30
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $3.06
VNR-TValener Inc $20.44
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.14
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $21.12
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.84

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog