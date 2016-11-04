A key economic report released today was the U.S. non-farm payroll report. The report showed an increase of 161,000 jobs in October, slightly below expectations. According to Bloomberg, the Street was forecasting an increase of 173,000 jobs in October.

Markets continue to remain under pressure. The price of oil is falling once again.

Distribution policy

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 5.2 per cent. Management has held the distribution at this level since early 2014.

The AFFO payout ratio was 81 per cent as of the end of September. The board has not set a formal payout ratio.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO (P/FFO) multiple of 12.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, near its three-year historical average multiple of 12.9 times.

During the past three years, the REIT has traded at a multiple ranging from a low of roughly 11.5 times and just over 14.5 times. Looking at the downside risk, should units of Killam trade down to a forward P/FFO multiple of 12 times the 2017 consensus estimate, this would take the unit price down to just under $11.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap REIT, with a market capitalization of $769-million, is covered by 11 analysts. Firms providing analyst coverage are: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Dundee Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities. There are ten ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘hold’ recommendation.

The average one-year target price is $13.86, implying there is 20 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 86 cents in 2016, rising to 91 cents in 2017. The AFFO per unit consensus estimate is 76 cents in 2016 and 80 cents in 2017.

Forecasts have been relatively steady, rising slightly. For instance, at the start of the year, the FFO per unit estimates were 84 cents for 2016 and 88 cents for 2017. The AFFO per unit forecasts were 73 cents for 2016 and 76 cents for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the unit price is up 10 per cent. However, the unit price has been under pressure in recent months, falling nearly 12 per cent since the beginning of August, and declining 6 per cent over the past seven trading sessions.

The downtrend remains intact with the units looking to exhibit a bearish technical “death cross” formation. This occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. The 50-day moving average is currently at $12.16 and the 200-day moving average is at $12.03.

There is initial downside support around $11.

The relative strength index is at 34, suggesting the shares are approaching, but not quite at oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

There initial overhead resistance around $12, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. There is significant resistance at $13.25.

The small cap REIT has reasonable liquidity. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 370,000 units.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 3 close ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $11.52 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.88 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.90 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.28 NOA-T North American Energy Partners Inc. $4.22 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $49.28 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.14 ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.22 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $13.68 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $11.88 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $18.78 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $31.66 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $2.95 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $21.05 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $10.42 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.36 BEI.UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.78 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $81.04 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $25.49 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.41 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $2.46 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.73 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $188.69 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.00 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $8.56 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.51 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $20.29 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.21 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $4.37 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.25 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $15.49 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.33 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.49 EMP/A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.71 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $50.96 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.92 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.17 FN-T First National Financial Corp $24.19 GBU-T Gabriel Resources Ltd $0.55 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $27.86 WN-T George Weston Ltd $104.49 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $16.12 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $33.46 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.29 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.67 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $21.67 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $18.30 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.59 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $16.01 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $14.13 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.96 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $7.40 KEY-T Keyera Corp $39.28 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $11.56 LNR-T Linamar Corp $49.80 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $0.69 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $65.03 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $7.52 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $13.38 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $12.37 MSL-T Merus Labs International Inc $1.19 MRU-T Metro Inc $40.81 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.44 NAL-T Newalta Corp $2.15 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $1.46 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $3.78 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $4.65 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.23 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $12.19 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.46 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $33.96 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.18 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.63 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $36.88 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $8.49 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $15.34 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $16.73 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $8.00 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $32.31 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $5.39 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.10 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $34.06 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $57.55 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.30 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $3.06 VNR-T Valener Inc $20.44 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.14 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $21.12 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.84 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error