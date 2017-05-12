In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 83 points, or 0.53 per cent, with nine of the 11 sectors closing lower. There were 84 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 165 securities declined in value, and one stock closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 index declined 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.22 per cent.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. However, management has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. During the first quarter, the company repurchased 352,396 shares at an average price per share of $1.37.

Analysts’ recommendations

Analysts are bullish on the stock. 5N Plus, with a market capitalization of $199-million, is covered by three analysts on the Street, all of which have buy recommendations.

The three firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, and National Bank Securities.

Revised recommendations

This month, two analysts revised their expectations with both analysts moving their forecasts higher. Rupert Merer, the analyst at National Bank Financial, increased his target price to $2.75 from $2.40, and Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities lifted his target price to $3 from $2.75.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $241-million (U.S.) in 2017, rising 9 per cent to $263-million the following year. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $25-million in 2017, increasing to $28-million in 2018. Management has provided adjusted EBITDA guidance, calling for between $21-million and $27-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 10 cents in 2017, and forecast to increase to 14 cents in 2018.

Earnings revisions have been relatively minor. For instance, two months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $25-million for 2017 and $27-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 10 cents for 2017 and 13 cents for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 13.2 times. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis the stock is trading at a multiple of 4.9 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below with its three-year historical average of 5.8 times.

The average 12-month target price is $3.08, implying the share price has 29 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $2.75, $3, and $3.50.

Insider transaction activity

Several insiders have been actively purchasing shares.

The chairman of the board of directors Luc Bertrand has been actively acquiring shares. Mr. Bertrand bought 19,900 shares at an average price per share of $2.48 on May 10, purchased 12,500 shares at an average price per share of $2.4354 on May 9, accumulated 42,600 shares at an average price per share of $2.1553 on May 5, and bought 1-million shares at an average price per share of $1.70 on February 24. Post these transactions, his portfolio’s share count stood at 1,100,000 shares.

Jean-Marie Bourassa, the chairman of the audit and risk management committee, purchased 45,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.4265 on May 9. The prior day, Mr. Bourassa purchased 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.2719. On May 5, he accumulated 25,900 shares at an average price per share of $2.20, and on February 24, he purchased 250,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.70. After these transactions, his portfolio’s position was 972,100 shares.

In addition, in a news release issued on March 2, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec reportedly purchased 8,700,000 shares on the secondary market. Christian Dubé, the executive vice-president at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec remarked, “The transaction is aligned with our strategy to support Québec companies which are active in global markets and prioritize innovation as a key part of their development.”

Chart watch

Year to date, this technology stock has seen its share price rally over 33 per cent.

Given its parabolic move with the stock price rising over 30 per cent over the past three weeks, the share price may be due for a pause in order to digest these gains and we could see some price weakness. The relative strength index is at 71, suggesting the stock is in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Should the share price retreat, there is initial support around $2.30, and then around $2.20. Failing that, there is strong technical support near $2, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.97).

On continued positive price momentum, the share price is has major overhead resistance around $3.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 11 close AC-T Air Canada $16.46 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.13 AYA-T Amaya Inc $25.67 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $52.15 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $43.13 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $28.45 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $7.85 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $6.40 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $17.57 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $5.00 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $95.33 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $28.38 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $18.67 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $8.58 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $21.63 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $5.62 LNR-T Linamar Corp $63.83 MG-T Magna International Inc $61.17 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $11.50 MSL-T Merus Labs International Inc $1.62 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.75 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $55.40 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $30.12 NDM-T Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $2.97 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $7.42 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $20.52 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $16.06 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $5.16 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.84 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $39.25 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $9.55 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $42.69 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.79 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $12.54 T-T TELUS Corp $45.76 TMM-T Timmins Gold Corp $0.63 Negative Breakouts AIM-T Aimia Inc $3.33 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $20.07 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.05 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $20.78 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $94.48 CM-T CIBC $107.29 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.81 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.26 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $16.16 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $34.36 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.08 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $54.24 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $27.28 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $54.01 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $14.78 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $29.87 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $33.04 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $0.84 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $32.56 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $31.25 STN-T Stantec Inc $31.88 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $7.60 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $46.54 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.30 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $24.80 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $5.64 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $5.09 Source: Bloomberg

