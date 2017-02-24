Canadian January inflation figures will also be released. In the U.S., January new home sales and consumer sentiment data will be reported.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 58.3 cents per share, or $2.332 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.3 per cent.

Management is firmly committed to returning capital to shareholders. The company has increased the dividend for 22 consecutive years. Last month, management announced a 10-per-cent dividend hike, raising the quarterly dividend to its present level of 58.3 cents per share from 53 cents per share. The anticipated merger with Spectra Energy is expected to lead to annual dividend increases, during which time the dividend payout ratio is expected to be between 50 per cent and 60 per cent.

In the fourth-quarter earnings release, Al Monaco, the president and chief executive officer stated, “Delivering consistent and dependable dividend growth is core to our shareholder value proposition and is a direct reflection of our low-risk business model, which is designed to perform well in all market conditions. The combination with Spectra Energy will allow for a top up of our dividend in 2017, post-closing, and importantly, is expected to drive ongoing dividend growth in the range of 10 per cent to 12 per cent per annum through 2024.”

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company. The consensus EBIT estimate is $7.88-billion in 2017, up from $4.66-billion in 2016. The consensus EBIT estimate is $8.94-billion in 2018.

Over the past five months, forecasts have been relatively stable with minor negative revisions. In September 2016, the consensus EBIT estimates were $8.3-billion for 2017 and $9.0-billion for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts’ valuation methods vary with several analysts valuing the stock using a discounted cash flow model. The consensus one-year target price is $63.91, suggesting a potential price return of 17 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $58 (at Peters & Co.) to a high of $71 (at CIBC World Markets). Individual target prices provided by nine firms are as follows in numerical order: $58, $62, $63, $64, two at $66, two at $67, and $71.This implies upside potential of between 6 per cent and 30 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the beginning of the month, 11 analysts have issued recommendations on the company, nine analysts have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have “hold” recommendations.

The 11 firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Edward Jones, GMP, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research. BMO Capital Markets also covers the company but is currently restricted on the stock.

Revised recommendations

In February, a number of analysts tweaked their target prices. Let’s begin with the positive revisions. Linda Ezergailis, the analyst at TD Securities, raised her target price to $64 from $62. Robert Hope from Scotia Capital lifted his target price by $1 to $62. Ian Gillies from GMP increased his target price to $66 from $64. Patrick Kenny from National Bank Financial bumped his target price by $1 to $67.

On the downside, Robert Kwan, the analyst at RBC Capital Markets, reduced his target price to $67 from $69, and Tyler Reardon from Peters & Co. trimmed his target price to $58 from $60.

Chart watch

The stock price has been under pressure in recent weeks. Year-to-date, the share price is down 3.1 per cent, underperforming most of its sub-sector peers. Over the past month, the stock price has declined nearly 6 per cent, tumbling from $58.09 on January 26 to a closing price of $54.74 on Thursday.

Also notable is the high trading volume experienced on Thursday. The share price fell 1 per cent on very high volume, over 19.8-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of 3.5-million shares.

Should the share price break below the $54 level, the stock price may continue to slide to between $50 and $52. On a potential recovery in the stock price, there is initial overhead resistance between $59 and $60, and after that between $65 and $66.

The relative strength index is at 39, suggesting that the shares are not yet in oversold territory despite the pullback in the stock price. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower represents an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

