In Canada, January employment data will be released. In terms of earnings releases, companies such as Hydro One Ltd. (H-T), FirstService Corp. (FSV-T), IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T), and Emera Inc. (EMA-T) are all scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.7 cents per share, or 68.4 cents on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 7.4 per cent.

The company’s earnings payout ratio is targeted at 95 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents in 2016, rising to 73 cents in 2017, and to 75 cents in 2018.

There have been minor downward earnings revisions. For instance, six month ago, the consensus EPS estimates were 72 cents for 2016 and 74 cents for 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.05 times the 2017 consensus estimate, suggesting there is room for its valuation to expand. For instance, shares of an industry peer, MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) are trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.2 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $9.75, suggesting a potential price return of nearly 6 per cent over the next 12 months. If one includes the dividend yield, the potential one-year total return is approximately 13 per cent.

Individual target prices provided by three firms are as follows in numerical order: $9.50, $9.75, and $10.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $681-million, is covered by three analysts, all three analysts have “buy” recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: National Bank Financial, Raymond James, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

Analyst have recently been revising their target prices higher. This week, Johann Rodrigues, the analyst at Raymond James increased his target price to $10 from $8.75. In addition, Jaeme Gloyn, the analyst from National Bank Financial revised his target price to $9.75 from $9. Last month, TD Securities analyst, Graham Ryding, lifted his target price to $9.50 from $9.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent insider transaction activity occurred in November. Board member Ugo Bizzarri purchased 2,200 shares at a price of $8.58 per share on Nov. 21.

Chart watch

The stock chart appears attractive with the share price recently breaking out to the upside from a multi-year downtrend. The stock price is trading above both its 50-day moving average and its 200-day moving average with both of these moving averages rising.

The stock price has rallied 13 per cent in the past two months, and year-to-date, the share price is up 5.7 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $9.50, and after that, around $10. There is initial downside support around its 50-day moving average, which is at $8.86. Failing that, there is support around $8.50, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $8.44).

The relative strength index is at 71, suggesting the shares are overbought territory and may need to pause to digest its recent gains. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 9 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $40.62 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $31.99 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.73 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $15.07 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $79.83 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $48.30 CFP-T Canfor Corp $16.48 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $12.06 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $25.35 CM-T CIBC $114.66 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $73.11 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $63.55 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $50.53 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $9.77 DH-T DH Corp $24.40 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.27 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $20.10 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $13.21 FSV-T FirstService Corp $67.66 FTS-T Fortis Inc $42.48 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $37.44 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $19.23 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $36.70 IFP-T Interfor Corp $16.57 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $4.49 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $12.59 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $69.78 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $30.32 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.95 NA-T National Bank of Canada $57.26 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $42.87 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.77 OSB-T Norbord Inc $36.55 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.47 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $66.84 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $96.17 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $71.69 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $18.01 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $24.45 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $9.22 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $45.87 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $5.31 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.26 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $3.27 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $32.33 UR-T UrtheCast Corp $2.08 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.15 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.04 Negative Breakouts DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $6.63 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.14 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.05 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $17.08 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.84 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $56.80 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.16 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.53 Source: Bloomberg

