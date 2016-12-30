In terms of news releases, it is a relatively quiet day. There are no key Canadian economic releases. In the U.S., the December Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index will be reported at 9:45 a.m. (ET).

Returning capital to shareholders

The company does not pay shareholders a dividend.

The company has been active on its share buyback program. During the first nine months of 2016, 138,240 shares were repurchased at a weighted-average price of $15.23 per share under the normal course issuer bid (NCIB) that expired in February 2016, and the company subsequently repurchased 4,668,925 shares under the NCIB that began in March 2016.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is just slightly above its three-year historical average of 7.5 times.

The average one-year target price is $28.40, implying the share price may appreciate 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $25 to a high of $30. Individual price targets are as follows: $25, $28, $29, and two at $30.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since November, five analysts have issued research reports on the stock, four analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “market perform” or “hold” recommendation. These five analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting revenue of $563-million in 2016 and $603-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $212-million in 2016, rising 7 per cent to $227-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $1.30 in 2016, rising 20 per cent to $1.56 in 2017.

Earnings forecasts have climbed higher over the course of the year. On Jan. 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $196-million for 2016 and $208-million for 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.25 for 2016 and $1.37 for 2017.

Chart watch

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.5-billion, is the second-best performer year-to-date in the S&P/TSX composite index consumer discretionary sector with a gain of approximately 60 per cent. The only stock in the sector to deliver a higher return is Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T).

In early 2016, the stock price broke out of a downtrend that had been in place since mid-2015. This uptrend remains intact.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price will face initial overhead resistance around $26. There is downside support around $24, close to its 50-day moving average (at $23.73). After that, there is support at $22, and then at $20, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $20.39).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 29 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.00 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.26 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.89 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $30.84 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.58 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $2.05 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $32.86 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $29.35 BLX-T Boralex Inc $19.30 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $4.87 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.69 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $31.22 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.50 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $56.57 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.69 FSV-T FirstService Corp $64.50 GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $1.11 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.25 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $45.05 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.34 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $31.55 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $29.85 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $25.40 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $42.20 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.39 NWC-T North West Co Inc $27.83 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $19.72 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.48 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.58 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $2.01 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $11.61 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $36.00 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.92 X-T TMX Group Ltd $72.55 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.71 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.56 Negative Breakouts None Source: Bloomberg

