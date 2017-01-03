In terms of news releases, two key U.S. reports to watch for today are the December ISM manufacturing index and November construction spending data, both reported at 10 a.m. (ET). The Street is anticipating an ISM manufacturing reading of 53.7, up from 53.2 reported last month. Economists are forecasting construction spending to have increased 0.5 per cent month-over-month.

On the commodity front, the price of oil is up 2 per cent, approaching the $55 (U.S.) mark.

This morning, major North American stock markets look to start the new year off on a positive note.

A very warm welcome to the first trading day of 2017.

Distribution policy

Last October, Milestone announced that the Board of Trustees approved a 10-per-cent increase to its monthly distribution, raising it to 5.041 cents (U.S.) per unit, up from 4.583 cents per unit effective January 2017 and payable in February 2017. The new distribution will represent 60.492 cents per share on an annualized basis, or a distribution yield of 4.3 per cent.

The distribution appears sustainable with room for further future expansion. The AFFO payout ratio was 58 per cent for the first nine months of the year.

Valuation

The units are trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 12.3 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $22.15, implying the unit price may appreciate by more than 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $21 to a high of $23.75. Individual price targets are as follows: two at $21, two at $21.50, three at $22, two at $22.50, two at $23, and $23.75.

Analysts’ recommendations

The REIT is covered by 12 analysts on the Street, all of whom have ‘buy’ recommendations. The 12 firms providing research coverage on Milestone are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Dundee Capital Partners, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting FFO per unit of $1.07 (U.S.) in 2016 and $1.15 in 2017. The consensus AFFO estimate is 94 cents in 2016, rising approximately 9 per cent to $1.02 in 2017.

Chart watch

In 2016, Milestone was amongst the top performing securities in the S&P/TSX composite index real estate sector with its unit price rising over 26 per cent.

The unit price came under pressure in September and October, before stabilizing around the $18 level in November.

In late December, the unit price strengthened on high volume. On Dec. 20, for example, the unit price jumped 4 per cent with over 1.1-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately half a million shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price faces initial overhead resistance around $20, and after at a price just north of $21. There is initial downside support around $18, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $18.19). Failing that, there is support at $16.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's TSX Breakouts Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company 30-Dec 1 AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.17 2 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.27 3 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $30.96 4 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.70 5 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.77 6 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $31.37 7 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.59 8 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $56.72 9 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.45 10 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.53 11 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $19.55 12 GXE-T Gear Energy Ltd $1.18 13 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.44 14 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.50 15 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.50 16 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.33 17 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.66 18 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.59 19 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.81 20 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $2.10 21 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $11.71 22 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.40 23 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.60 Negative Breakouts 1 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.24 2 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $9.49 3 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $45.55 Source: Bloomberg

