In terms of economic reports, there are no Canadian releases. In the U.S., February final services and composite Purchasing Managers Index data will be announced along with the February ISM non-manufacturing index.

They are: Allied Properties REIT (AP.un-T), Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T), Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T), and Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T).

Today, four companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Returning capital to shareholders

Rogers Sugar pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, or 36 cents per year, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.7 per cent. The company has maintained the dividend at this level since 2012.

In fiscal 2016, the company repurchased 178,000 shares as part of its share buyback program.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $82.1-million in fiscal 2017 and $83.6-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 46 cents in fiscal 2017, rising to 48 cents the following fiscal year.

Analysts’ Recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $594-million, has coverage from several large financial institutions. Four analysts have issued research reports in 2017, and all four analysts have “hold” recommendations.

The four firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Last month, Stephen Macleod, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price to $6.75 from $6.50.

Valuation

Despite the recent share price weakness, the stock price appears reasonably valued, not yet trading at a discount to his historical valuation.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 9.4 times the fiscal 2018 estimate, which is in-line with its three-year historical average. Over the past three years, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple has ranged largely between a low of approximately 8.5 times to a high of just over 10.5 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $6.63, suggesting a price return of just 5 per cent upside over the next 12 months. However, including the dividend yield, the total return is anticipated to be just over 10 per cent. Analysts’ target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $6.50 and two at $6.75.

Chart watch

In 2016, the stock price experienced a parabolic move, soaring over 60 per cent. However, this positive price momentum has paused in 2017.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 7 per cent with the stock underperforming its peers in the consumer staples sector.

For now, the downtrend remains intact. The stock price is currently sitting at a key support level, the 200-day moving average, which is at $6.31. Should the share price break below its 200-day moving average, the next support level is around $6. Failing that, there is strong technical support between $5.50 and $5.70.

Should the share price recover, there is initial upside resistance around its 50-day moving average, which is at $6.63. After that, there is overhead resistance just below the $7 level.

The relative strength index is at 30, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition. That being said, a stock can remain oversold for a period of time.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Mar. 2 close ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $18.67 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $12.46 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $6.08 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $103.37 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $94.85 CFP-T Canfor Corp $18.21 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $13.13 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $67.81 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $10.02 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $10.18 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $12.42 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $75.62 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $36.42 MRC-T Morguard Corp. $188.50 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.64 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $3.36 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $71.60 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.00 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $39.07 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.47 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $118.03 Negative Breakouts AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.88 AGU-T Agrium Inc $127.49 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.31 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $4.71 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.02 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.95 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.71 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $23.35 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.52 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.72 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $8.08 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.91 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $5.22 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $15.26 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $5.51 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $11.11 DC/A-T Dundee Corp $4.78 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.62 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.89 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $17.38 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $17.08 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.62 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc $16.11 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $8.71 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.59 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.85 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.33 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.35 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $5.71 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.68 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.97 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.81 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.32 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.12 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.69 SOY-T SunOpta Inc $8.14 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.60 TFII-T TransForce Inc $32.60 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.55 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.54 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.43 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $1.32 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd. $9.03 Source: Bloomberg

