Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: An oversold dividend stock yielding 5.7% to put on your radar Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, five companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

They are: Allied Properties REIT (AP.un-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T), Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T), and Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T).

In terms of economic reports, there are no Canadian releases. In the U.S., February final services and composite Purchasing Managers Index data will be announced along with the February ISM non-manufacturing index.

Returning capital to shareholders

Rogers Sugar pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, or 36 cents per year, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.7 per cent. The company has maintained the dividend at this level since 2012.

In fiscal 2016, the company repurchased 178,000 shares as part of its share buyback program.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates are $82.1-million in fiscal 2017 and $83.6-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 46 cents in fiscal 2017, rising to 48 cents the following fiscal year.

Analysts’ Recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $594-million, has coverage from several large financial institutions. Four analysts have issued research reports in 2017, and all four analysts have “hold” recommendations.

The four firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Last month, Stephen Macleod, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price to $6.75 from $6.50.

Valuation

Despite the recent share price weakness, the stock price appears reasonably valued, not yet trading at a discount to his historical valuation.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 9.4 times the fiscal 2018 estimate, which is in-line with its three-year historical average. Over the past three years, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple has ranged largely between a low of approximately 8.5 times to a high of just over 10.5 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $6.63, suggesting a price return of just 5 per cent upside over the next 12 months. However, including the dividend yield, the total return is anticipated to be just over 10 per cent. Analysts’ target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $6.50 and two at $6.75.

Chart watch

In 2016, the stock price experienced a parabolic move, soaring over 60 per cent. However, this positive price momentum has paused in 2017.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 7 per cent with the stock underperforming its peers in the consumer staples sector.

For now, the downtrend remains intact. The stock price is currently sitting at a key support level, the 200-day moving average, which is at $6.31. Should the share price break below its 200-day moving average, the next support level is around $6. Failing that, there is strong technical support between $5.50 and $5.70.

Should the share price recover, there is initial upside resistance around its 50-day moving average, which is at $6.63. After that, there is overhead resistance just below the $7 level.

The relative strength index is at 30, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition. That being said, a stock can remain oversold for a period of time.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMar. 2 close
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $18.67
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $12.46
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $6.08
BMO-TBank of Montreal $103.37
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $94.85
CFP-TCanfor Corp $18.21
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $13.13
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $67.81
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $10.02
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $10.18
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $12.42
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $75.62
MEQ-TMainstreet Equity Corp $36.42
MRC-TMorguard Corp. $188.50
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $24.64
MJN-TParmaCan Capital Corp. $3.36
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $71.60
SVC-TSandvine Corp $3.00
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $39.07
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.47
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $118.03
Negative Breakouts
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.88
AGU-TAgrium Inc $127.49
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $3.31
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $4.71
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $7.02
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.95
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.71
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $23.35
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.52
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.72
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $8.08
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $26.91
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $5.22
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $15.26
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $5.51
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $11.11
DC/A-TDundee Corp $4.78
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $12.62
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $12.89
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $17.38
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $17.08
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.62
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc $16.11
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $8.71
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.59
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.85
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.33
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.35
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $5.71
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.68
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.97
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.81
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.32
S-TSherritt International Corp $1.12
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.69
SOY-TSunOpta Inc $8.14
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.60
TFII-TTransForce Inc $32.60
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.55
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.54
WJX-TWajax Corp $22.43
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $1.32
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd. $9.03

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular