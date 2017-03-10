Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: Company’s chairman is aggressively buying this industry leader Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, the key news announcement investors will be looking at is the U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report.

Unless a number that deviates significantly from the consensus forecast is reported, Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 100 per cent probability of a rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday March 15.

Dividend policy

Another dividend increase may be in store for shareholders if history repeats itself. Since 2014, management has announced a dividend hike each year in April.

The company currently pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents per share (U.S.), or 46 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 1.4 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting robust growth for the company. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $2.07 (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, rising 20 per cent to $2.49 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, six months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.05 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017, and $2.21 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.4 times the 2018 consensus estimate. This is in-line with the stock’s three-year historical average. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple ranging principally from 11 times to 15 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $52.04 (Cdn), suggesting a potential price return of over 15 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the start of the year, 15 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 14 analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “neutral” recommendation.

Analysts’ recommendation revisions

In February, eight analysts revised their target prices higher, and there was not a single analyst who lowered his or her target price.

Insider transaction activity

Tom Jenkins, the chair of the board of directors, made several purchases last month. On Feb. 8, he bought 4,500 shares, the prior day, he purchased 411,484 shares, and on February 6, he bought 87,516 shares.

Chart watch

The share price remains in an uptrend.

Year-to-date, the stock price is up a respectable 8.6 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite information technology sector’s price return of 4.6 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance at $46 (Cdn) and initial downside support around $43 (Cdn), which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $43.35), and failing that, between $40 (Cdn) and $41 (Cdn), which is close to the stock’s 200-day moving average (at $41.32).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMarch 9 close
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $16.95
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $13.84
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $10.51
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $91.87
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc. $648.99
BCB-TCott Corp $15.86
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $10.28
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $19.49
EXF-TEXFO Inc $7.93
FSV-TFirstService Corp $76.53
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $19.70
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $9.54
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $15.18
SIS-TSavaria Corp $12.29
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $84.20
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $36.46
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $1.72
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $23.14
ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $13.05
Negative Breakouts
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $52.07
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $4.82
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $14.99
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.53
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.79
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.36
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.55
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.40
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $3.51
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.48
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $7.00
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.15
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.27
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $7.61
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $16.12
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.06
DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.29
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $14.74
DII/B-TDorel Industries Inc $32.00
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $8.09
DC.A-TDundee Corp $4.33
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $33.70
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $3.85
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $10.98
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $19.75
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $12.73
III-TImperial Metals Corp $5.85
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.03
LIQ-TLiquor Stores N.A. Ltd $9.48
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $13.27
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.62
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.15
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.04
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $15.50
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.52
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $2.00
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $3.69
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $13.65
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.22
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.56
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.16
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $3.76
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $23.07
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc $53.90
SCB-TStreet Capital Group Inc $1.56
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.49
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.76
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.79
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $13.09
TFII-TTransForce Inc $31.81
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.13
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $4.05
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $4.59
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.23
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.16
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International In $15.62
WJX-TWajax Corp $21.54
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.40
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $10.03
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $8.01

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

  • Open Text Corp
    $33.32
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated March 9 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular