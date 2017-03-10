Unless a number that deviates significantly from the consensus forecast is reported, Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 100 per cent probability of a rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday March 15.

Today, the key news announcement investors will be looking at is the U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report.

Dividend policy

Another dividend increase may be in store for shareholders if history repeats itself. Since 2014, management has announced a dividend hike each year in April.

The company currently pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents per share (U.S.), or 46 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 1.4 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting robust growth for the company. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $2.07 (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, rising 20 per cent to $2.49 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Financial forecasts have been rising. For instance, six months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.05 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017, and $2.21 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.4 times the 2018 consensus estimate. This is in-line with the stock’s three-year historical average. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple ranging principally from 11 times to 15 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $52.04 (Cdn), suggesting a potential price return of over 15 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the start of the year, 15 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 14 analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “neutral” recommendation.

Analysts’ recommendation revisions

In February, eight analysts revised their target prices higher, and there was not a single analyst who lowered his or her target price.

Insider transaction activity

Tom Jenkins, the chair of the board of directors, made several purchases last month. On Feb. 8, he bought 4,500 shares, the prior day, he purchased 411,484 shares, and on February 6, he bought 87,516 shares.

Chart watch

The share price remains in an uptrend.

Year-to-date, the stock price is up a respectable 8.6 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite information technology sector’s price return of 4.6 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance at $46 (Cdn) and initial downside support around $43 (Cdn), which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $43.35), and failing that, between $40 (Cdn) and $41 (Cdn), which is close to the stock’s 200-day moving average (at $41.32).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 9 close ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $16.95 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $13.84 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $10.51 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $91.87 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc. $648.99 BCB-T Cott Corp $15.86 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $10.28 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $19.49 EXF-T EXFO Inc $7.93 FSV-T FirstService Corp $76.53 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $19.70 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $9.54 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $15.18 SIS-T Savaria Corp $12.29 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $84.20 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $36.46 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.72 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $23.14 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $13.05 Negative Breakouts AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $52.07 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $4.82 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $14.99 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.53 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.79 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.36 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.55 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.40 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.51 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $17.48 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $7.00 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.15 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.27 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $7.61 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $16.12 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.06 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.29 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $14.74 DII/B-T Dorel Industries Inc $32.00 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.09 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.33 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $33.70 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.85 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $10.98 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $19.75 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.73 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.85 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.03 LIQ-T Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd $9.48 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $13.27 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.62 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.15 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.04 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $15.50 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.52 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.00 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.69 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $13.65 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.22 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.56 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.16 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $3.76 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $23.07 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $53.90 SCB-T Street Capital Group Inc $1.56 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.49 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.76 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.79 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $13.09 TFII-T TransForce Inc $31.81 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.13 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.05 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $4.59 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.23 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.16 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International In $15.62 WJX-T Wajax Corp $21.54 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.40 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $10.03 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $8.01 Source: Bloomberg

