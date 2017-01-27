There are no companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report earnings results today.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share or $2.96 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.8 per cent.

The company may announce a dividend hike when it reports its first-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Management has consistently announced a dividend increase in March of every year since 2011.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate. Over the past decade, the stock has traded at an average forward P/E multiple of 10.9 times, and traded largely between 10 times and 12 times forward earnings.

Analysts have target prices that range from a low of $66 to a high of $90. Individual target prices supplied by 16 firms are as follows in numerical order: $66, $68, $75, two at $77, $78, two at $80, $81, $82, $84, $84.40, $86, two at $88, and $90. The consensus one-year target price is $80.29, suggesting the shares are almost fully valued, with just 2 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 19 analysts cover the stock, nine analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, nine analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and one analyst (from Veritas Investment Research) has a ‘sell’ recommendation.

Recent analysts’ revisions

This month, the stock has experienced a number of positive target price revisions. For instance, earlier this week, Sumit Malhotra, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increased the target price to $90 from $84 while maintaining an ‘outperform’ recommendation on the stock. Earlier this month, Mario Mendonca, the analyst from TD Securities, tweaked his target price higher to $88 from $87 while maintaining his ‘action list buy’ recommendation on the stock. In addition, Meny Grauman, the analyst from Cormark Securities, lifted the target price on the stock to $88 from $82. The analyst from Credit Suisse, Nick Stogdill, bumped his target price up to $80 from $78, and analyst Gabriel Dechaine of Canaccord Genuity increased his target price to $84 from $80. Lastly, Richard Bove, from Rafferty Capital Markets raised his target price to $84.40 from $80.45.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are $6.39 for fiscal 2017, rising 7 per cent to $6.86 for fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been risings. For instance, on July 1, the consensus EPS was $6.20 for fiscal 2017.

Peer comparisons

For the Bank of Montreal (BMO-T), the Street is forecasting earnings of $7.74 in fiscal 2017 rising over 6 per cent to $8.24 in fiscal 2018. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 12.2 times the 2018 consensus estimate. The 12-month consensus target price is $97.96, implying the stock is fully valued.

For CIBC (CM-T), the Street is forecasting earnings of $10.26 in fiscal 2017 rising 5 per cent to $10.77 in fiscal 2018. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 10.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate. The 12-month consensus target price is $114.43, implying the stock is fully valued with just 1 per cent upside potential.

For National Bank of Canada (NA-T), the Street is forecasting earnings of $5.01 in fiscal 2017 rising over 7 per cent to $5.37 in fiscal 2018. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 10.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate. The 12-month consensus target price is $56.08, implying the stock is fully valued.

For Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T), the Street is forecasting earnings of $7.15 in fiscal 2017 rising over 5 per cent to $7.56 in fiscal 2018. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 12.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate. The 12-month consensus target price is $93.99, implying the stock is fully valued.

For TD Bank (TD-T), the Street is forecasting earnings of $5.16 in fiscal 2017 rising over 7 per cent to $5.55 in fiscal 2018. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 12.3 times the 2018 consensus estimate. The 12-month consensus target price is $68.39, implying the stock is fully valued.

Notable insider transaction activities

On Jan. 9, Brian Porter, the chief executive officer, purchased 7,000 shares at a price of $76.2887 per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price has rallied 5 per cent.

On Thursday, the stock price closed at a record high. However, volume was weak with approximately 1.85-million shares traded, below the two-month historical daily average trading volume of 3.28-million shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $80. Meanwhile, there is initial downside support around $75, close to its 50-day moving average (at $75.44).

The relative strength index is at 68, suggesting the shares are approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 26 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $39.11 ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.90 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.70 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $13.31 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $14.37 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $33.88 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $100.66 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $78.50 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.12 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.58 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $10.85 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $6.12 CSH.UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $15.25 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties Real Estate Investment $13.99 CM-T CIBC $113.03 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $72.49 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $63.10 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $9.50 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.07 EXF-T EXFO Inc $7.14 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.52 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $6.23 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $19.49 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.78 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.68 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $60.06 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $19.11 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $73.83 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $25.48 MX-T Methanex Corp $67.46 NA-T National Bank of Canada $56.60 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $42.65 NAL-T Newalta Corp $2.59 NOA-T North American Energy Partners Inc. $6.74 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $4.11 OTC-T Open Text Corp $45.54 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $5.13 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $34.91 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $39.58 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $56.04 SAP-T Saputo Inc $48.52 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $28.25 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.14 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $68.35 TZZ-T Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $8.02 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $3.23 Negative Breakouts ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $31.18 ADW.A-T Andrew Peller Ltd $10.59 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.11 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $18.57 DC/A-T Dundee Corp $5.49 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.38 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $33.76 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.88 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $11.35 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $17.86 Source: Bloomberg

