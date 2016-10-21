The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Investor Sentiment Survey measures if investors believe the stock market will be higher, lower, or relatively unchanged six months out. Recent survey results for the week ended on Wednesday reported a 1.7 per cent decline in bullish sentiment to 23.7 per cent, a 2.4 per cent drop in the neutral camp to 38.4 per cent, and a 4.1 per cent increase in bearish sentiment to 37.8 per cent.

North American equity markets have been relatively stagnant over the past few months causing investors to lose confidence.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, or $1 per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 7.3 per cent.

The company has maintained the dividend at this level since 2008.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $872-million, is well covered by the Street. There are seven firms providing analyst coverage, they are Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, EVA Dimensions, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital. There are 2 ‘buy’ recommendations and five are ‘hold’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $13 to a high of $17. The average one-year target price is $15.17, which implies 11 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by six firms in numerical order are as follows: $13, three at $15, $16, and $17.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $102-million in 2016, and $99-million in 2017. The consensus EPS estimate is 91 cents in 2016 and 87 cents in 2017.

Analysts have increased their earnings forecasts in recent months. For instance, the day before the company reported its second-quarter financial results in August, the consensus EBITDA estimate was $93-million for 2016 and $84-million for 2017. The consensus EPS estimate was 83 cents for 2016 and 61 cents for 2017.

Chart watch

The share price appears to be in a holding pattern in the low-to-mid-teens. Looking back to the first half of 2015, the share price has been trading in a range largely between $11 and $17, the stock price is currently trading around the middle of that range, closing at $13.62 on Thursday.

Year to date, the share price is up 42 per cent. There is initial overhead resistance around $15.50, and major overhead resistance at $17.

In terms of downside support, there is support near its 50-day moving average at $13.35, and failing that around its 200-day moving average at $12.29.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 20 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.16 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $34.96 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $25.10 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $29.49 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $9.75 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $4.75 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $43.80 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $7.22 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $44.60 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.35 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $23.11 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $6.14 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.57 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.26 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $13.39 ECI-T Enercare Inc $19.37 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $9.00 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $38.46 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $13.29 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financia $50.15 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $18.75 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $6.83 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.38 MX-T Methanex Corp $51.53 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $46.38 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $18.22 OSB-T Norbord Inc $35.27 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $41.91 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $4.39 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $30.04 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $3.21 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $84.09 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $34.60 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.87 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $7.95 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $38.77 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $59.70 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $8.11 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $26.49 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $11.58 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.84 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $21.86 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $11.50 Negative Breakouts CFP-T Canfor Corp $13.45 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $11.27 GBU-T Gabriel Resources Ltd $0.60 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $34.64 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $9.85 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $53.69 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $38.65

