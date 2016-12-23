Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, key reports to watch for are Canadian October GDP figures, and in the U.S., new home sales data as well as the Index of Consumer Sentiment will be reported.

Briefly recapping Thursday’s stock market performance, major North American equity markets closed with muted returns.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index, and Nasdaq composite closed down 0.12 per cent, lower by 0.19 per cent, and declined 0.44 per cent, respectively.

Dividend policy

Algonquin pays shareholders a quarterly dividend 10.59 cents (U.S.) per share, or 42.36 cents per year, equating to an annualized yield of 5 per cent.

Management has been committed to steadily increasing its dividend. Management targets 10-per-cent growth in its dividend each year.

Valuation

Many analysts value the stock on an enterprise value-to EBITDA basis or on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, APUC is trading at P/E multiple of 18.3 times the 2017 consensus forecast, below its five-year historical average of 20.5 times.

The one-year consensus target price is $14.20 (Canadian), suggesting the share price could appreciate 24 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12.25 to a high of $16. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $12.25, $13.50, four at $14, two at $14.50, $15.25, and $16.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since November, 10 analysts have issued research reports on APUC, nine have ‘buy’ recommendations and one analyst has a ‘hold’ recommendation. These 10 firms providing research coverage in alphabetical order are as follows: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $452-million in 2016, and anticipated to jump over 80 per cent to $824-million in 2017. The consensus EPS forecast is 49 cents in 2016, increasing to 62 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

Relative to other utility stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index, Algonquin has been a laggard, underperforming the S&P/TSX composite index’s utility sector’s performance. The stock is up 5 per cent year-to-date, compared to the sector’s gain of 12.4 per cent.

Looking at resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance at $12, and after that, around $12.50. There is downside support between $10.50 and $11, and failing that at $10, and then at $9.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts 

Positive BreakoutsDec. 22 close
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $6.09
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.43
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.95
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.13
BMO-TBank of Montreal $97.38
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $29.29
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $10.41
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc $7.18
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $66.04
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $35.31
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $13.04
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $27.17
FSV-TFirstService Corp $62.47
GH-TGamehost Inc $11.16
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $19.10
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.85
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.44
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $29.84
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $41.37
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $58.72
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $18.10
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $19.57
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $42.62
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.11
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.69
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $92.02
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $22.08
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $44.43
TMB-TTembec Inc $2.26
X-TTMX Group Ltd $72.15
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $14.79
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $106.23
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $12.33
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $2.29
Negative Breakouts
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $3.61
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $4.24
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $9.30
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.78
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $13.10
K-TKinross Gold Corp $3.93
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $19.06
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $5.65
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $7.56
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $10.00
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $2.83
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $3.38
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.52

Source: Bloomberg

