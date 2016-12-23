In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index, and Nasdaq composite closed down 0.12 per cent, lower by 0.19 per cent, and declined 0.44 per cent, respectively.

Today, key reports to watch for are Canadian October GDP figures, and in the U.S., new home sales data as well as the Index of Consumer Sentiment will be reported.

Dividend policy

Algonquin pays shareholders a quarterly dividend 10.59 cents (U.S.) per share, or 42.36 cents per year, equating to an annualized yield of 5 per cent.

Management has been committed to steadily increasing its dividend. Management targets 10-per-cent growth in its dividend each year.

Valuation

Many analysts value the stock on an enterprise value-to EBITDA basis or on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, APUC is trading at P/E multiple of 18.3 times the 2017 consensus forecast, below its five-year historical average of 20.5 times.

The one-year consensus target price is $14.20 (Canadian), suggesting the share price could appreciate 24 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12.25 to a high of $16. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: $12.25, $13.50, four at $14, two at $14.50, $15.25, and $16.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since November, 10 analysts have issued research reports on APUC, nine have ‘buy’ recommendations and one analyst has a ‘hold’ recommendation. These 10 firms providing research coverage in alphabetical order are as follows: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $452-million in 2016, and anticipated to jump over 80 per cent to $824-million in 2017. The consensus EPS forecast is 49 cents in 2016, increasing to 62 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

Relative to other utility stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index, Algonquin has been a laggard, underperforming the S&P/TSX composite index’s utility sector’s performance. The stock is up 5 per cent year-to-date, compared to the sector’s gain of 12.4 per cent.

Looking at resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance at $12, and after that, around $12.50. There is downside support between $10.50 and $11, and failing that at $10, and then at $9.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 22 close AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.09 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.43 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.95 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.13 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $97.38 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $29.29 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.41 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.18 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.04 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $35.31 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $13.04 FN-T First National Financial Corp $27.17 FSV-T FirstService Corp $62.47 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.16 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $19.10 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.85 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.44 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $29.84 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $41.37 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $58.72 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $18.10 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $19.57 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.62 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.11 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.69 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.02 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $22.08 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $44.43 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.26 X-T TMX Group Ltd $72.15 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $14.79 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $106.23 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $12.33 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $2.29 Negative Breakouts AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.61 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $4.24 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $9.30 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.78 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $13.10 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $3.93 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $19.06 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.65 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $7.56 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $10.00 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $2.83 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $3.38 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.52 Source: Bloomberg

