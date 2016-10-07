Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, the U.S. September non-farm payrolls report was slightly below expectations, coming in at 156,000 compared to the Bloomberg median estimate of 172,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 5 per cent from 4.9 per cent last month. The number is consistent with a “Goldilocks” scenario, the jobs figure was not too hot but not too cold. This figure suggests a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve is still on the table.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts frequently value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDAR or a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 3.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is below its three-year historical average of 3.8 times, and below its peak of 6 times during this period, suggesting there is room for further multiple expansion.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are 13 ‘buy’ recommendations, three ‘hold’ recommendations, and two ‘sell’ recommendations.

Target prices from analysts are diverse. The average one-year target price is $14.50, which implies approximately 16 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by 16 firms in numerical order are as follows: $6.50, $8.25, $10, $11, two at $13, $18, $18.72, $13, two at $14, $15, $16, $17, $21,and $23.

The consensus EPS estimates are $3.76 in 2016, and $3.55 in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been rising in recent months. For instance, just prior to reporting its first quarter financial results, the consensus EPS estimate was $3.22 for 2016 and $3.01 for 2017.

Chart watch

The share price has nearly doubled in value, bouncing off its 2016 low of $6.81 set back in February. Year-to-date, the share price is up over 22 per cent, and over the past week alone, the share price has soared 23 per cent.

Given the recent parabolic move, the shares are in overbought territory with the relative strength index at 86. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The stock is approaching resistance around $13, and after that there is overhead resistance at $14.50, when the stock price peaked in June 2015.

In terms of downside support, there is support at $10, and failing that around the $9 level, which is near both its 50-day moving average (at $9.40) and 200-day moving average (at $8.94).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 6 close
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $9.83
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $2.23
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $44.88
AC-TAir Canada $12.53
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.27
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $6.73
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $24.61
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $47.19
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.24
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $4.43
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $88.50
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.63
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $19.98
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $5.70
CTH-TCynapsus Therapeutics Inc. $53.28
DCI-TDirectCash Payments Inc $18.91
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $14.72
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $8.08
EXF-TEXFO Inc $5.08
FTT-TFinning International Inc $25.77
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $13.27
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $4.14
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.41
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $43.09
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.26
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $48.64
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.23
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.21
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $22.38
MX-TMethanex Corp $47.58
OSB-TNorbord Inc $34.56
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $16.93
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $2.53
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $4.13
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.49
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $6.89
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $9.89
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $33.13
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $36.90
SXP-TSupremex Inc $5.93
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $2.91
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.28
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $7.61
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.71
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $52.62
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $20.97
ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $11.19
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.90
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $60.26
AIM-TAimia Inc $8.05
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.95
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $36.43
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $2.77
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.88
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $4.56
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.42
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $2.93
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.82
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $27.18
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.48
CCO-TCameco Corp $10.63
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.35
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $6.49
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.60
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $22.87
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $6.86
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $7.17
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.82
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $5.39
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $53.44
EQI-TEquity Financial Holdings Inc. $9.10
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $16.21
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.72
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $10.77
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $25.60
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $8.10
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $83.63
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $108.03
G-TGoldcorp Inc $18.64
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.53
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $6.96
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $25.34
H-THydro One Ltd. $24.79
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $4.26
K-TKinross Gold Corp $4.63
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $66.55
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.38
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $17.84
MBT-TManitoba Telecom Services Inc $37.14
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $13.89
MRU-TMetro Inc $41.68
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $17.91
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $12.50
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.99
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.65
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $39.37
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $1.67
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.65
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.48
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $20.28
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.94
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.41
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $11.16
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $1.95
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware $25.05
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $5.85
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $13.43
SCC-TSears Canada Inc $3.03
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $4.85
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $16.42
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $13.67
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $30.11
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.37
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $34.25
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $1.01
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $22.59
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.84
Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty
