The unemployment rate ticked up to 5 per cent from 4.9 per cent last month. The number is consistent with a “Goldilocks” scenario, the jobs figure was not too hot but not too cold. This figure suggests a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve is still on the table.

Today, the U.S. September non-farm payrolls report was slightly below expectations, coming in at 156,000 compared to the Bloomberg median estimate of 172,000.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts frequently value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDAR or a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 3.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is below its three-year historical average of 3.8 times, and below its peak of 6 times during this period, suggesting there is room for further multiple expansion.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are 13 ‘buy’ recommendations, three ‘hold’ recommendations, and two ‘sell’ recommendations.

Target prices from analysts are diverse. The average one-year target price is $14.50, which implies approximately 16 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by 16 firms in numerical order are as follows: $6.50, $8.25, $10, $11, two at $13, $18, $18.72, $13, two at $14, $15, $16, $17, $21,and $23.

The consensus EPS estimates are $3.76 in 2016, and $3.55 in 2017.

Earnings estimates have been rising in recent months. For instance, just prior to reporting its first quarter financial results, the consensus EPS estimate was $3.22 for 2016 and $3.01 for 2017.

Chart watch

The share price has nearly doubled in value, bouncing off its 2016 low of $6.81 set back in February. Year-to-date, the share price is up over 22 per cent, and over the past week alone, the share price has soared 23 per cent.

Given the recent parabolic move, the shares are in overbought territory with the relative strength index at 86. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The stock is approaching resistance around $13, and after that there is overhead resistance at $14.50, when the stock price peaked in June 2015.

In terms of downside support, there is support at $10, and failing that around the $9 level, which is near both its 50-day moving average (at $9.40) and 200-day moving average (at $8.94).

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Oct. 6 close AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $9.83 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.23 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $44.88 AC-T Air Canada $12.53 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.27 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $6.73 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $24.61 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $47.19 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $17.24 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.43 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $88.50 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.63 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $19.98 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $5.70 CTH-T Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. $53.28 DCI-T DirectCash Payments Inc $18.91 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $14.72 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $8.08 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.08 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.77 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $13.27 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $4.14 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.41 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $43.09 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.26 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $48.64 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.23 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.21 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $22.38 MX-T Methanex Corp $47.58 OSB-T Norbord Inc $34.56 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $16.93 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.53 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $4.13 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.49 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $6.89 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $9.89 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $33.13 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $36.90 SXP-T Supremex Inc $5.93 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.91 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.28 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $7.61 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.71 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $52.62 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $20.97 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $11.19 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.90 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $60.26 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.05 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.95 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $36.43 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.77 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.88 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $4.56 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.42 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $2.93 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.82 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $27.18 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.48 CCO-T Cameco Corp $10.63 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $28.35 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $6.49 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.60 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $22.87 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $6.86 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.17 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.82 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $5.39 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $53.44 EQI-T Equity Financial Holdings Inc. $9.10 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.21 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.72 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $10.77 FN-T First National Financial Corp $25.60 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $8.10 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $83.63 WN-T George Weston Ltd $108.03 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.64 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.53 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $6.96 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $25.34 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $24.79 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $4.26 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.63 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $66.55 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.38 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $17.84 MBT-T Manitoba Telecom Services Inc $37.14 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $13.89 MRU-T Metro Inc $41.68 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $17.91 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $12.50 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.99 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.65 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $39.37 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $1.67 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.65 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.48 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $20.28 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.94 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.41 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $11.16 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.95 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware $25.05 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $5.85 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $13.43 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $3.03 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.85 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.42 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $13.67 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $30.11 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.37 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $34.25 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $1.01 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $22.59 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $4.84

