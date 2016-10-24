Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Earnings season is ramping up this week. Here is a look ahead to some of the major companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report quarterly financial results. On Monday, there is Capital Power Corp., West Fraser Timber, and Restaurant Brands International. On Tuesday, Canadian National Railway, DH Corp., and PrairieSky Royalty are set to report. On Wednesday, earnings reports from Barrick Gold, Goldcorp,  Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining, Canadian Utilities, Suncor Energy, and Canfor are expected. On Thursday, results from Potash, Teck Resources, Husky Energy, First Quantum Minerals, Superior Plus, Eldorado Gold and Yamana Gold will be released. Finally, on Friday, earnings reports from Norbord, Colliers International Group, and Imperial Oil are due out.

Dividend Policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts frequently value the stock using discounted cash flow models. Target prices will vary depending on analysts’ assumptions, and currently range from a low of $2.20 to a high of $10. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms in numerical order are as follows: $2.20, $4, two at $4.50, $4.70, $4.85, $4.90, $5, $5.50, $6.74, and $10. The average one-year target price is $5.17, implying there is 61 per cent upside potential from Friday’s closing share price of $3.22.

Analysts’ Recommendations

The company is well covered by the Street. There have been 11 research reports issued on the company since the beginning of the year by the following firms in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Bloom Burton & Co., Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Panmure Gordon & Co., Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are 10 ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘hold’ recommendation.   Revenues are anticipated to ramp over the next few years. The consensus revenue forecast is $30-million in 2016, $72-million in 2017, and $188-million in 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report positive earnings per share by the year 2018.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the stock price move has been uneventful and is down 4 per cent. However, month-to-date, the stock price has been strong, rallying 10  per cent. There is overhead resistance around $3.50, a level that it has failed to break above for any significant amount of time.

In terms of downside support, there is support around $3, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $2.93), as well as its 200-day moving average (at $2.94).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue.

If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Price Breakouts

Positive BreakoutsPrice
TickerCompanyOct. 21
1ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $10.72
2AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.20
3AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $29.66
4ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $24.72
5ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.78
6BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $71.25
7BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $1.27
8BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $9.94
9BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $4.81
10BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $27.42
11BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $47.64
12CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $5.83
13CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $44.16
14FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.98
15CJT-TCargojet Inc $44.63
16CLS-TCelestica Inc $15.30
17CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $20.88
18CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $3.46
19CSW.A-TCorby Spirit and Wine Ltd $23.88
20CR-TCrew Energy Inc $7.69
21CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $6.19
22DRG.U-TDream Global REIT $9.33
23ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.57
24ECI-TEnerCare Inc $19.50
25EIF-TExchange Income Corp $39.00
26EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.49
27GH-TGamehost Inc $10.20
28GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $4.31
29GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $33.54
30HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.77
31IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $43.65
32IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $50.66
33KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $6.88
34LGT.B-TLogistec Corp $38.25
35MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $19.48
36DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $23.11
37MX-TMethanex Corp $51.59
38MSI-TMorneau Shepell Inc $19.68
39MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $47.72
40MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $19.16
41OSB-TNorbord Inc $35.39
42PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $9.59
43POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $17.35
44PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $4.40
45POW-TPower Corp of Canada $28.64
46PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $30.28
47PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.40
48PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $3.22
49RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $11.68
50RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $84.50
51SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.44
52SIS-TSavaria Corp. $11.34
53SCL-TShawCor Ltd $34.88
54S-TSherritt International Corp $0.94
55SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $1.27
56SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $44.24
57SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $39.19
58TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $27.31
59X-TTMX Group Ltd $63.77
60TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $60.00
61TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $38.73
62TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $8.26
63TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.77
64VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $55.00
65WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $26.62
66WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $11.61
67XDC-TXtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $3.00
68ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $11.75
Negative Breakouts
1AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.25
2CGO-TCogeco Inc $49.48
3CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $10.93
4IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $9.30
5L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $66.00
6MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $79.55
7MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $8.85
8NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.91
9UNS-TUni-Select Inc $30.20
10WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.93

Source: Bloomberg

