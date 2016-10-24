Earnings season is ramping up this week. Here is a look ahead to some of the major companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report quarterly financial results. On Monday, there is Capital Power Corp., West Fraser Timber, and Restaurant Brands International. On Tuesday, Canadian National Railway, DH Corp., and PrairieSky Royalty are set to report. On Wednesday, earnings reports from Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Lundin Mining, Canadian Utilities, Suncor Energy, and Canfor are expected. On Thursday, results from Potash, Teck Resources, Husky Energy, First Quantum Minerals, Superior Plus, Eldorado Gold and Yamana Gold will be released. Finally, on Friday, earnings reports from Norbord, Colliers International Group, and Imperial Oil are due out.

Dividend Policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts frequently value the stock using discounted cash flow models. Target prices will vary depending on analysts’ assumptions, and currently range from a low of $2.20 to a high of $10. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms in numerical order are as follows: $2.20, $4, two at $4.50, $4.70, $4.85, $4.90, $5, $5.50, $6.74, and $10. The average one-year target price is $5.17, implying there is 61 per cent upside potential from Friday’s closing share price of $3.22.

Analysts’ Recommendations

The company is well covered by the Street. There have been 11 research reports issued on the company since the beginning of the year by the following firms in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Bloom Burton & Co., Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Panmure Gordon & Co., Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are 10 ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘hold’ recommendation. Revenues are anticipated to ramp over the next few years. The consensus revenue forecast is $30-million in 2016, $72-million in 2017, and $188-million in 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report positive earnings per share by the year 2018.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the stock price move has been uneventful and is down 4 per cent. However, month-to-date, the stock price has been strong, rallying 10 per cent. There is overhead resistance around $3.50, a level that it has failed to break above for any significant amount of time.

In terms of downside support, there is support around $3, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $2.93), as well as its 200-day moving average (at $2.94).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue.

If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Oct. 21 1 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $10.72 2 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.20 3 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $29.66 4 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $24.72 5 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.78 6 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $71.25 7 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $1.27 8 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $9.94 9 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $4.81 10 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $27.42 11 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $47.64 12 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $5.83 13 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $44.16 14 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.98 15 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $44.63 16 CLS-T Celestica Inc $15.30 17 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $20.88 18 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.46 19 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $23.88 20 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $7.69 21 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $6.19 22 DRG.U-T Dream Global REIT $9.33 23 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.57 24 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $19.50 25 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $39.00 26 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.49 27 GH-T Gamehost Inc $10.20 28 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $4.31 29 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $33.54 30 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.77 31 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $43.65 32 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $50.66 33 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $6.88 34 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $38.25 35 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $19.48 36 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $23.11 37 MX-T Methanex Corp $51.59 38 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $19.68 39 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $47.72 40 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $19.16 41 OSB-T Norbord Inc $35.39 42 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $9.59 43 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $17.35 44 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $4.40 45 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $28.64 46 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $30.28 47 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.40 48 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $3.22 49 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $11.68 50 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $84.50 51 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.44 52 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $11.34 53 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $34.88 54 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.94 55 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $1.27 56 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $44.24 57 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $39.19 58 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $27.31 59 X-T TMX Group Ltd $63.77 60 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $60.00 61 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $38.73 62 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $8.26 63 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.77 64 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $55.00 65 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $26.62 66 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $11.61 67 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $3.00 68 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $11.75 Negative Breakouts 1 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.25 2 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $49.48 3 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $10.93 4 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $9.30 5 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $66.00 6 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $79.55 7 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $8.85 8 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.91 9 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $30.20 10 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.93 Source: Bloomberg

