Briefly recapping Thursday’s performance. The S&P/TSX composite index lost 6 points, or 0.04 per cent to close at 15,075. There were 115 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 128 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged.

This morning, equity markets are likely to be relatively quiet with major U.S. stock markets closing early at 1 p.m. (ET). The price of oil is down slightly this morning ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on achieving production growth, and as a result, currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis, but can also be valued on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 9.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock is well covered by the Street with seven analysts following the company. There are six ‘buy’ recommendations and one ‘hold’ recommendation. The seven firms providing research coverage are BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $1.37, implying the share price may rise 35.6 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: two at $1.25, $1.35, $1.40, and three at $1.50.

The Street is forecasting substantial growth for the company in the upcoming year. The consensus revenue estimate is $33-million for 2016, jumping to $299-million in 2017. The Street forecasts an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $10.5-million in 2016, increasing to a gain of $166-million in 2017. The consensus cash flow per share forecast is 13 cents 2016, climbing to 16 cents the following year. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 11 cents in 2017.

Earnings forecasts for the upcoming year have been relatively steady. At the beginning of the year, the Street was forecasting revenue of $247-million for 2017, EBITDA of $150-million, cash flow per share of 19 cents, and earnings per share of 11 cents in 2017.

Insider transaction activity

Robert Chausse, the chief financial officer, joined the firm in April 2016. The following month, on May 12, he purchased 100,000 shares at a price of $1.00 per share. The next month, on June 24, he bought another 100,000 shares at a price of 98 cents per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up over 40 per cent.

The share price of this small cap stock, with a market capitalization of over $800-million, can be quite volatile, with dramatic uptrends and downtrends. For instance, over the past five weeks roughly, the stock price has declined 22 per cent to $1.01 from $1.30 on October 24.

The stock has major overhead resistance around $1.20, and after that at approximately $1.30.

There is initial downside support around $1. Failing that there is minor support around 90 cents, and major support around 80 cents.

The two-month average daily trading volume is respectable at approximately 1.8-million shares.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 24 close AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $30.75 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $13.10 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $30.05 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.62 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.76 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $89.16 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $21.39 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $6.59 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.35 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $8.37 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.83 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $16.67 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.31 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $9.49 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $37.60 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $6.69 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.57 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.36 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $10.31 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.61 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.00 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $18.99 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $6.41 MX-T Methanex Corp $54.00 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $49.80 NA-T National Bank of Canada $49.81 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $4.47 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $29.31 PEO-T People Corporation $4.36 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $29.92 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $33.54 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware $27.80 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.59 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.59 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.45 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $38.14 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $53.38 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.00 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $35.02 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $57.76 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $64.13 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $14.08 TA-T TransAlta Corp $6.26 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.35 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.92 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $104.82 Negative Breakouts AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $8.29 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $19.65 BCB-T Cott Corp $15.98 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $16.23 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.96 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.03 G-T Goldcorp Inc $17.40 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $5.57 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.27 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.13 MSL-T Merus Labs International Inc $1.15 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.93 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $10.72 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.27 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $1.80 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.00 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.94 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $24.27 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $1.01 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $12.55 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.70 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $3.94 Source: Bloomberg

