In terms of third-quarter earnings, there are only four companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report today, Imperial Oil Ltd. ( IMO-T ), Norbord Inc. ( OSB-T ), Colliers International Group Inc. ( CIG-T ), and MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. ( MDA-T ).

On the economic front, there are no Canadian releases today; however, in the U.S., third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will a key statistic to take note of.

Dividend policy

The company pay its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33.5 cents per share, or $1.34 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.6 per cent.

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders. In May, the company announced a 7.6 per cent increase to its dividend.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock using a net asset value approach, and also consider the stock on a price-to-earnings multiple basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average of 9.8 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This financial stock is covered by 10 firms according to Bloomberg. These firms in alphabetical order are as follows: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, EVA Dimensions, Morningstar, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. There are three ‘buy’ recommendations and seven ‘hold’ recommendations.

Target prices range from a low of $29 to a high of $34, implying up to 17 per cent upside potential. Individual target prices provided by seven firms in numerical order are as follows: $29, $30, $31, two at $32, $33, and $34. The average one-year target price is $31.57, implying there is 9 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

The Street is forecasting Power Corp. to report EPS of $2.50 in 2016, rising 22 per cent to $3.05 in 2017.

Analysts have been revising their forecasts lower throughout 2016. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus EPS estimate was $3.25 for 2016 and $3.42 for 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is relatively unchanged, up 0.1 per cent. However, month-to-date, the share price is up over 4 per cent as life insurance companies have gained strength and positive price momentum.

There is initial overhead resistance at $30, and after that at $31, near its closing price peak set in April.

There is downside support at $28, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $27.86), and failing that, very strong support around $27.

The relative strength index is 70, suggesting the share are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Price breakouts Positive Breakouts Oct. 27 close BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $29.81 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $72.23 CLS-T Celestica Inc $15.97 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $6.40 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $33.89 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $44.88 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $14.39 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $17.31 NA-T National Bank of Canada $47.72 OCX-T Onex Corp $86.44 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $28.98 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $47.30 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $44.89 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $41.61 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $60.75 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $45.50 Negative Breakouts AIM-T Aimia Inc $7.52 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.81 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.74 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.96 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $26.37 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $8.73 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $235.38 CIG-T Colliers International Group Inc $53.00 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $10.81 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.59 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.99 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.06 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.44 FSV-T FirstService Corp $56.32 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $34.32 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $14.91 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.05 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $8.25 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $38.75 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $0.75 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $12.53 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.90 NGD-T New Gold Inc $5.07 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.09 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.30 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.99 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.90 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $4.91 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.87 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.15 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $33.51 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $29.51 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error