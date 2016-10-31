This week will be an active one with plenty of news for investors to digest. The week starts off quietly and steadily ramps up. There are over 70 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index that have confirmed they will be reporting their quarterly results this week starting with Endeavour Mining Corp., which is reporting its third-quarter results this morning. On Tuesday, Canadian August GDP figures are announced. Thursday will be the most active day of the week in terms of earnings reports with 42 companies in the TSX Index scheduled to release their quarterly results. Finally, announced on Friday is the much anticipated October U.S. non-farm payroll report.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, both acquisition and organic growth, and as a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock is covered by three firms, they are Acumen Capital, Cormark Securities, and Laurentian Bank Securities. All three analysts covering the company have ‘buy’ recommendations.

Analysts have been revising their target prices higher over the course of this year. Currently, the average one-year target price is $5, implying there is 18 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are quite concentrated, here they are in numerical order: $4.90, $5.00, and $5.10.

The Street is forecasting strong growth for this company. The consensus revenue estimate is $76.6-million in fiscal 2016, rising 35 per cent to $103.1-million in fiscal 2017. In fiscal 2015, the company’s revenue grew 15.8 per cent to $49.3-million up from $42.6-million in the previous year, of which 11.4 per cent was acquisition growth and 4.4 per cent was organic growth. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $14-million in fiscal 2016, and $18.7-million in fiscal 2017. The Street anticipates the company will achieve earnings per share of 1 cent in fiscal 2016 and 9 cents in fiscal 2017.

At the start of the year, the consensus revenue estimate was $66.8-million for fiscal 2016 and $69.4-million for fiscal 2017. The Street forecast EBITDA of $12.6-million for fiscal 2016 and $14.1-million for the following year.

Peer analysis

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) offers its shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 3.6 per cent. On a valuation basis, according to Bloomberg, shares of Morneau Shepell are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of just under 11 times the 2017 consensus estimate. The Street is forecasting Morneau to realize revenue of $602-million in 2016, increasing over 7 per cent to $648-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $114-million in 2016 and $122-million in 2017, and the consensus EPS estimate is 74 cents in 2016, rising to $1 in 2017.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the stock price is up 33 per cent, a similar price return to an industry peer, Morneau Shepell, whose share price is up 38 per cent so far this year.

Shares of People have initial overhead resistance around $4.50, its previous closing peak was $4.52 set in June, 2015.

There is downside support at $4, and failing that close to its 50-day moving average (at $3.80). After that, there is support at $3.50, and then around $3.20, near its 200-day moving average (at $3.23).

The relative strength index is 70, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $215-million, can be thinly traded, and as a result, the share price can be volatile. On Friday, for instance, the stock price rallied over 6 per cent, on high volume, with over 94,000 shares traded. The two-month historical average daily trading volume is approximately 44,000 shares.

