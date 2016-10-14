This morning, North American stock markets are expected to open higher. Looking at major commodities, the price of oil is higher, while the price of gold is stable, as is the price of natural gas, which rallied strongly on Thursday with a lower-than-expected injection announced in the weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share, or 76 cents on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.4 per cent. The company has periodically raised its dividend. In addition, in November 2015 and November 2014, the company announced special cash dividends of 62 cents per share each time.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap consumer staples stock, with a market capitalization of approximately $600-million, is covered by two analysts. The two firms with analyst coverage are EVA Dimensions and PI Financial Corp. One analyst has a ‘buy’ recommendation but does not provide a target price. The other analyst also has a ‘buy’ recommendation and has a target price of $26.50, implying there is 17 per cent potential upside potential.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the stock price is up 20 per cent. The small cap stock is not included in the S&P/TSX composite index; however, if it was included, it would be amongst the top performers, behind stocks such as Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T), Saputo Inc. (SAP-T), and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T).

The share price has initial overheard resistance around $24, and after that at $26, and then at $28.

In terms of downside support, there is initial support around its 50-day moving average, which sits at $21.76, and failing that, at $20, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $19.72).

The two-month historical average daily trading volume is just over 12,000 shares.

