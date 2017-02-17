There are no major economic reports released today, and only three companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter earnings: Air Canada (AC-T), Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (ENF-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, or $1.68 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.4 per cent.

Management is committed to its dividend, announcing two dividend increases in 2016. The payout ratio was 43 per cent in 2016, suggesting there is room for future dividend hikes. Management has a targeted payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent over the medium-term.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EPS of $4.09 in 2017, up from $4.03 reported in 2016. The consensus EPS estimate jumps to $4.42 in 2018. Management’s medium-term goal is to achieve underlying EPS growth of between 8 per cent and 10 per cent.

Analysts have trimmed their earnings forecasts for 2017 and 2018 after the company reported disappointing fourth quarter results. At the beginning of the week, the consensus EPS estimates were $4.13 for 2017 and $4.48 for 2018.

Six months ago, in August 2016, the consensus EPS forecasts were $4.00 for 2017 and $4.32 for 2017. In other words, there has been relatively minor revisions to earnings in recent months.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.2 times the 2017 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average multiple of 12.4 times.

To put this in perspective, looking at its peers, shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) are trading at a P/E multiple of 11.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) is trading at a P/E multiple of 12.8 times and Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) is trading at a P/E multiple of 11.9 times. The S&P/TSX Financials Index is up 5.8 per cent year-to-date.

The consensus one-year target price for Sun Life is $54.35, suggesting a modest single-digit potential price return of 9 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $51.50 (at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $56 (at Desjardins Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, and Cormark Securities).

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 16 analyst whom cover the company, 6 analysts have “buy” recommendations, and 10 analysts have “hold” recommendations.

Revised target prices

Several analysts revised their target prices slightly lower after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings results. Mario Mendonca, the analyst at TD Securities, trimmed his target price to $55 from $57. John Aiken from Barclays reduced his target price by $1 to $54, and Sumit Malhotra from Scotia Capital, similarly cut his target price by $1, taking it down to $55.

Insider transaction activity

There has been no insider transaction activity in 2017.

Chart watch

On Thursday, the stock price collapsed, falling 5.1 per cent on high volume. Over 10.7-million shares traded, well above the two month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 2.3-million shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 3.1 per cent. In comparison, shares of Manulife Financial are up 4.2 per cent, shares of Great-West Lifeco are up 6.5 per cent, and shares of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services lead the pack with a gain of 9.5 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is initial downside support around $48. Failing that, there is support around $46, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $45.94). Initial upside resistance appears to be around $52, close to its 50-day moving average (at $51.72), and after that, there is resistance around $54.

The relative strength index is at 39, suggesting the shares are not oversold despite the selloff in the stock price on Thursday. Generally, a reading at or below 30 suggests an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 16 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.19 AIM-T Aimia Inc $9.45 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $33.42 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $13.75 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $4.89 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $15.46 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $34.63 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $101.48 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $81.99 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $26.81 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $31.48 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.68 CAE-T CAE Inc $20.43 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.43 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $48.90 CAS-T Cascades Inc $14.34 CM-T CIBC $116.50 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $58.99 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.32 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $5.66 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $3.48 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $14.08 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $11.59 FSV-T FirstService Corp $73.82 FTS-T Fortis Inc $42.91 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $30.40 G-T Goldcorp Inc $23.11 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $45.61 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.86 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $37.47 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $41.80 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $58.44 IFP-T Interfor Corp $18.11 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $43.94 KEY-T Keyera Corp $41.20 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $74.60 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $7.65 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $61.44 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $1.24 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.97 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $35.20 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $15.89 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.50 NA-T National Bank of Canada $58.46 NOA-T North American Energy Partners Inc. $7.40 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.68 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $8.04 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.75 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $18.52 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.68 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $32.18 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $35.60 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $57.09 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $98.68 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.84 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $15.65 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $79.71 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $34.26 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $30.66 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $33.22 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.65 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.99 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $4.24 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $3.31 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $47.40 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $69.27 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $34.26 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.71 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $108.15 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.73 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $28.09 Negative Breakouts AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $34.05 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $7.05 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $35.42 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $26.50 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $17.06 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $27.93 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.77 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $49.94 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $11.17 Source: Bloomberg

