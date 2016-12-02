Briefly recapping Thursday’s performance, North American equity markets began the first trading day of the month in relatively neutral territory, with the exception of the Nasdaq composite index.

The November U.S. non-farm payrolls report was relatively in-line with expectations showing 178,000 jobs were added last month. However, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 per cent from 4.9 per cent reported in the previous month. This is the lowest unemployment rate since 2007.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

At the beginning of the year, the price of crude oil fell below $30 (U.S.) a barrel, and the company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend due to weak industry conditions. In March, the company indicated, “The board will continue to regularly review the ability of the company to reinstate a dividend in the context of the market for Canyon’s services.”

Valuation

Analyst commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis. The average one-year target price is $7, implying the share price may appreciate 21 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $5.75 to a high of $8.30. Individual price targets provided by 13 analysts are as follows: $5.75, two at $6, $6.50, $6.75, two at $7, $7.20, three at $7.50, $8, and $8.30.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $497-million, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. Since the start of October, 14 analysts have issued research reports of which 13 are ‘buy’ recommendations and one is a ‘hold’ recommendation.

Last month, the stock was upgraded by Michael Mazar, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, to an “outperform” and target price of $7, from a “market perform” and target price of $5.50.

The Street is forecasting revenue of $235-million for 2016, rising to $385-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA forecast is for a loss of $21-million in 2016, returning to positive territory with a gain of $35-million in 2017.

Forecasts have bounced around this year along with volatility in the price of oil but have stabilized since the beginning of the second half of the year. For instance, on July 2, the Street was forecasting revenue of $251-million for 2016 and $385-million for 2017.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 42 per cent.

The share price appears to be in recovery mode, bottoming at the start of the year when it closed at $3.13 on Jan. 11. For the past six months, the share price has been consolidating, trading sideways, largely between $4.50 and $6.

The share price has rallied 12 per cent over the past two trading sessions on very high volume. Over four-million shares traded on Wednesday and also on Thursday. This is well above the two-month historical average daily trading volume of approximately 750,000 shares.

The share price is approaching overhead resistance at $6. After that, there is strong resistance around $8.

There is downside support around $5, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $4.90).

The relative strength index is at 60, suggesting the shares are still in neutral territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

