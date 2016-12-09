Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The S&P/TSX composite index continues to inch closer to a record high and is just 363 points, or a little more than 2 per cent, away from closing at an all-time high.

On tap for Friday, it is a light day in terms of news releases. BRP Inc. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results before the market opens. There are no major Canadian economic reports due out, and in the U.S., consumer sentiment data will be released at 10 a.m. (ET).

Dividend policy

In a November 9 news release, the company announced that the board of directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend on its common shares. The inaugural dividend is expected to be paid to shareholders in early 2017 with the payout date yet to be announced. The quarterly dividend is expected to be 2.5 cents per share, or 10 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1 per cent.

The introduction of a dividend may expand the company’s shareholder base to include investors whom only invest in dividend-paying securities.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis. The average one-year target price is $12.35, implying the share price may appreciate 25 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $9.75 to a high of $14.25. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $9.75, $11, $11.45, $11.50, five at $12, $12.50, four at $13, $13.50, $14, and $14.25.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $2.6-billion, is well covered by the Street. Since November, 17 analysts have issued research reports, 15 with ‘buy’ recommendations and two with ‘hold’ recommendations. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of 70 cents in 2016, doubling to $1.41 in 2017.

Cash flow forecasts tumbled during the first four months of the year but have since stabilized. For instance, on January 1, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.32 for 2016 and $1.91 for 2017. However, as of May 1, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 71 cents for 2016 and $1.30 for 2017, relatively close to current forecasts.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price has soared 145 per cent and is the third-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index energy sector so far this year, behind Bonavista Energy Corp. and Enerplus Corp. Since the summer, the shares have traded sideways, consolidating between $8 to $10 range, as the stock digests its stellar year-to-date gains.

Should the share price break above $10, the next major resistance level is around $12, and after that in the $15 to $15.50 range. The stock peaked at $15.40 in 2008, as well as in 2011, and closed at a high of $14.83 in June 2014.

There is initial downside support around $9, close to the stock’s 50-day moving average (at $9.01). Failing that, there is support around $8.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information. This profile is not a security recommendation by the author.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsDec. 8 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $57.16
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.75
AGU-TAgrium Inc $140.67
AIM-TAimia Inc $8.72
AC-TAir Canada $14.72
ALS-TAltius Minerals Corp $13.07
BMO-TBank of Montreal $95.02
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $76.45
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $6.30
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $4.94
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $4.13
CCO-TCameco Corp $13.76
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.26
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $92.11
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $143.16
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $32.00
CUS-TCanexus Corp $1.57
CFP-TCanfor Corp $15.83
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $7.09
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.35
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $10.07
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $29.50
CM-TCIBC $111.69
CGO-TCogeco Inc $56.10
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $4.52
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.94
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $13.50
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $40.21
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $8.20
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $18.79
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $17.76
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $62.94
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $45.09
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $14.33
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $113.02
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $18.80
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.10
GCG.A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $23.52
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group Inc $21.70
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $20.41
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $56.55
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $70.86
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $17.50
MG-TMagna International Inc $61.24
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $24.36
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $8.57
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $7.89
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.15
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $54.40
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $4.50
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $2.20
OSB-TNorbord Inc $35.67
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $18.32
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $18.73
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.46
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $25.42
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $30.27
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $34.53
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $7.48
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp $1.69
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $10.75
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $12.75
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $1.31
X-TTMX Group Ltd $70.03
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $65.17
TA-TTransAlta Corp $7.43
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $21.42
TFI-TTransForce Inc $34.93
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $4.24
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $3.25
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $9.89
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $56.38
WJX-TWajax Corp $25.70
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $51.82
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $3.00
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $53.31
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.17
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $42.38
BLD-TBallard Power Systems Inc $2.40
BCB-TCott Corp $13.71
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $75.21
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $18.64
PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.24
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $1.91

