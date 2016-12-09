On tap for Friday, it is a light day in terms of news releases. BRP Inc. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results before the market opens. There are no major Canadian economic reports due out, and in the U.S., consumer sentiment data will be released at 10 a.m. (ET).

The S&P/TSX composite index continues to inch closer to a record high and is just 363 points, or a little more than 2 per cent, away from closing at an all-time high.

Dividend policy

In a November 9 news release, the company announced that the board of directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend on its common shares. The inaugural dividend is expected to be paid to shareholders in early 2017 with the payout date yet to be announced. The quarterly dividend is expected to be 2.5 cents per share, or 10 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1 per cent.

The introduction of a dividend may expand the company’s shareholder base to include investors whom only invest in dividend-paying securities.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis. The average one-year target price is $12.35, implying the share price may appreciate 25 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $9.75 to a high of $14.25. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $9.75, $11, $11.45, $11.50, five at $12, $12.50, four at $13, $13.50, $14, and $14.25.

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $2.6-billion, is well covered by the Street. Since November, 17 analysts have issued research reports, 15 with ‘buy’ recommendations and two with ‘hold’ recommendations. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co. Ltd., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share of 70 cents in 2016, doubling to $1.41 in 2017.

Cash flow forecasts tumbled during the first four months of the year but have since stabilized. For instance, on January 1, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.32 for 2016 and $1.91 for 2017. However, as of May 1, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 71 cents for 2016 and $1.30 for 2017, relatively close to current forecasts.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price has soared 145 per cent and is the third-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index energy sector so far this year, behind Bonavista Energy Corp. and Enerplus Corp. Since the summer, the shares have traded sideways, consolidating between $8 to $10 range, as the stock digests its stellar year-to-date gains.

Should the share price break above $10, the next major resistance level is around $12, and after that in the $15 to $15.50 range. The stock peaked at $15.40 in 2008, as well as in 2011, and closed at a high of $14.83 in June 2014.

There is initial downside support around $9, close to the stock’s 50-day moving average (at $9.01). Failing that, there is support around $8.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information. This profile is not a security recommendation by the author.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Friday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 8 close AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $57.16 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.75 AGU-T Agrium Inc $140.67 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.72 AC-T Air Canada $14.72 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $13.07 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $95.02 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $76.45 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $6.30 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $4.94 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $4.13 CCO-T Cameco Corp $13.76 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.26 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $92.11 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $143.16 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $32.00 CUS-T Canexus Corp $1.57 CFP-T Canfor Corp $15.83 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $7.09 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.35 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $10.07 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $29.50 CM-T CIBC $111.69 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $56.10 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $4.52 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.94 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $13.50 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $40.21 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.20 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $18.79 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $17.76 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $62.94 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $45.09 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $14.33 WN-T George Weston Ltd $113.02 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $18.80 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.10 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $23.52 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group Inc $21.70 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $20.41 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $56.55 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $70.86 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $17.50 MG-T Magna International Inc $61.24 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $24.36 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $8.57 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $7.89 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.15 NA-T National Bank of Canada $54.40 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $4.50 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.20 OSB-T Norbord Inc $35.67 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $18.32 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $18.73 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $16.46 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $25.42 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $30.27 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $34.53 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $7.48 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.69 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.75 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.75 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.31 X-T TMX Group Ltd $70.03 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $65.17 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.43 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $21.42 TFI-T TransForce Inc $34.93 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.24 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $3.25 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $9.89 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $56.38 WJX-T Wajax Corp $25.70 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $51.82 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $3.00 Negative Breakouts AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $53.31 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.17 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $42.38 BLD-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $2.40 BCB-T Cott Corp $13.71 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $75.21 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $18.64 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.24 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $1.91 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error