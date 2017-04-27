Michael McCloskey is the founder and president of GreensKeeper Asset Management

The unfolding Home Capital Group Inc. saga is both tragic and full of irony.

We fully exited our position in Home Capital in the fourth quarter 2016. This is a stock that we have purchased and sold on several occasions over the past five years. At one price, we viewed it is attractive, and at another less so. There were two main issues that factored into our decision to exit the stock at that time. First, as the media reminds us daily, the Canadian housing market is not cheap. That doesn’t mean that a selloff is inevitable. However, it does mean that the risk for mortgage lenders like Home Capital is heightened. Second, there were a number of company-specific issues that gave us pause. Third-party mortgage broker fraud, the retirement of the founding CEO and slowing mortgage origination. We concluded that we were better off taking profits and investing elsewhere.

