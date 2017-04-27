Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
After being rocked by a scandal involving broker fraud, Martin Reid, President, Home Capital Group says he is confident the company has rooted out the bad loans. For more, he joins the Close. (BNN Video)

After being rocked by a scandal involving broker fraud, Martin Reid, President, Home Capital Group says he is confident the company has rooted out the bad loans. For more, he joins the Close.

(BNN Video)

Reflections of a fund manager who used to own Home Capital Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Michael McCloskey

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Michael McCloskey is the founder and president of GreensKeeper Asset Management

The unfolding Home Capital Group Inc. saga is both tragic and full of irony.

We fully exited our position in Home Capital in the fourth quarter 2016. This is a stock that we have purchased and sold on several occasions over the past five years. At one price, we viewed it is attractive, and at another less so. There were two main issues that factored into our decision to exit the stock at that time. First, as the media reminds us daily, the Canadian housing market is not cheap. That doesn’t mean that a selloff is inevitable. However, it does mean that the risk for mortgage lenders like Home Capital is heightened. Second, there were a number of company-specific issues that gave us pause. Third-party mortgage broker fraud, the retirement of the founding CEO and slowing mortgage origination. We concluded that we were better off taking profits and investing elsewhere.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular