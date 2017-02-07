Today’s market-linked GICs are tailor-made for anxious investors: They tap into concerns about record-high stock prices, unsettled bonds and perplexing tweets from the new tenant in the White House. But they won’t answer all your concerns.

Perhaps you’ve seen beguiling advertisements from major banks: Buy a guaranteed investment certificate that is linked to a basket of financial stocks or a major index and receive a handsome return if the value of these underlying assets rise. If these assets fall, no worries – the issuer will still give you a small return anyway.

