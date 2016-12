Stocks edged higher on Tuesday as trading in some of the world’s major financial markets resumed after a Christmas break, with oil also up, supported by looming supply cuts.

Trading volume across markets was expected to remain thin, as it usually is in the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Concerns about Italian banks, Chinese growth and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist bent look set to keep investors on edge into the start of 2017.

