Asset management stocks tantalize investors with big dividends, low valuations and an impressive two-month rebound, but that’s not enough to offset the sector’s formidable long-term challenges.

Companies such as AGF Management Ltd., CI Financial Corp. and IGM Financial Inc. are facing stiff competition from major banks, the popularity of low-cost exchange-traded funds and emerging robo-advisers, in addition to new regulations that are driving down fees associated with lucrative mutual funds.

