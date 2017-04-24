As gold miners begin reporting earnings this week, it’s time to ponder the long-term future of bullion demand. One of the most intriguing developments in that regard is an audacious $1-billion (U.S.) project to create a freely traded gold-backed digital currency.

To be sure, it’s easy to mock the new venture as a way-too-trendy attempt to marry the traditional appeal of precious metals with today’s enthusiasm for the blockchain technology behind bitcoin.

