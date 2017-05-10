A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Markets did not react strong to the abrupt dismissal of Federal Bureau of investigation head James Comey by U.S. president Donald Trump after the close yesterday. But as CNBC pundit John Harwood noted , the president “has now fired both FBI director investigating him and U.S. Attorney with jurisdiction over his NY-based activities” so this seems like a political issue severe enough to cause some market instability in the coming weeks in a Nixonian kinda way.

