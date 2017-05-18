A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Michael Batnick, Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, is not overly concerned about Wednesday’s market sell-off. I generally feel the same way,

“Stocks are expensive and people are waiting, nay, begging for them to come down. This, coupled with the fact they haven’t pulled back in so long has created a weird feedback loop where the lack of movement is making some investors paranoid. It “feels” like there is a rug-pull moment coming any day now. A few interesting statistics on how calm the market has been; There has been just one -1% day in the S&P 500 in 2017 (Today could be the second). Up until this point in 2016, the S&P 500 fell 1% 17 times. I was surprised to find that the S&P 500 hasn’t had a 5% pullback since July 2016.”

