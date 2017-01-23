Goldman Sachs chief U.S. strategist David Kostin published a list of secular growth stocks – companies with proven growth no matter what the economic conditions – that is ideally suited to an investing environment that has, all of the sudden, become decidedly uncertain.

To develop the list, Mr. Kostin screened the Goldman Sachs equity universe using his “Rule of 10” to find companies with long-term expected earnings growth of more than 10 per cent, sales growth in 2015 and 2016 above 10 per cent, and with earnings forecasts for this year and 2018 above 10 per cent.