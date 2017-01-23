Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. strategist David Kostin published a list of secular growth stocks – companies with proven growth no matter what the economic conditions – that is ideally suited to an investing environment that has, all of the sudden, become decidedly uncertain.

To develop the list, Mr. Kostin screened the Goldman Sachs equity universe using his “Rule of 10” to find companies with long-term expected earnings growth of more than 10 per cent, sales growth in 2015 and 2016 above 10 per cent, and with earnings forecasts for this year and 2018 above 10 per cent.

Secular growth stocks: Goldman's Top 25

CompanySymbolSector/IndustryEV/Sales3Y Avg Ann EPS Growth3Y Avg Ann Rev Growth3Y Avg Ann Stock ReturnP/E Ratio TTMP/E Ratio Fwd
Sprouts Farmers Market IncSFM-QConsumer, Non-cycl0.829.0826.21-19.9621.5821.00
INC Research Holdings Inc-AINCR-QConsumer, Non-cycl1.73N/A17.24N/A34.9117.97
Square Inc - ASQ-NConsumer, Non-cycl2.20-20.6791.49N/AN/A112.98
Envision Healthcare CorpEVHC-NConsumer, Non-cycl2.3541.3942.0716.1221.4114.25
Pandora Media IncP-NCommunications2.66-137.6567.76-27.17N/AN/A
Pure Storage Inc - Class APSTG-NTechnology2.99N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Amazon.com IncAMZN-QCommunications3.11N/A20.5526.61185.5066.75
Ulta Salon Cosmetics & FragULTA-QConsumer, Cyclical3.2722.4320.9146.1743.8336.02
Yelp IncYELP-NCommunications4.22N/A59.00-19.68N/A41.42
PayPal Holdings IncPYPL-QConsumer, Non-cycl4.25N/A17.78N/A36.6225.12
Fortinet IncFTNT-QTechnology4.45-48.9423.8414.60425.2442.95
Athenahealth IncATHN-QTechnology4.88N/A30.09-4.65223.0456.64
Antero Resources CorpAR-NEnergy4.96N/A89.73-24.1053.1665.78
Alphabet Inc-Cl AGOOGL-QCommunications5.4912.1914.3812.8130.0521.16
Twitter IncTWTR-NCommunications5.72-103.9792.96-35.81N/A30.34
Nutanix Inc - ANTNX-QTechnology5.99-42.50163.52N/AN/AN/A
Cotiviti Holdings IncCOTV-NTechnology6.18N/A71.25N/A93.0424.13
Cornerstone OnDemand IncCSOD-QTechnology6.29-36.4542.75-10.12N/A301.54
Netflix IncNFLX-QCommunications6.3542.5026.4235.79331.2497.77
SalesForce.com IncCRM-NTechnology6.6331.4629.858.35N/A64.21
Align Technology IncALGN-QConsumer, Non-cycl6.7045.1014.7513.0939.1932.70
GrubHub IncGRUB-NCommunications7.4143.4764.76N/A71.1337.15
Ultimate Software Group IncULTI-QTechnology7.8529.6722.997.52318.5552.00
Splunk IncSPLK-QTechnology8.26-75.3149.79-13.19N/A122.44
Acacia Communications IncACIA-QCommunications8.69N/AN/AN/AN/A17.65

Source: Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg

