Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: A high-tech stock for income investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There aren’t many high-tech companies in Canada that are suitable for income-oriented investors. Evertz Technologies is one of the few exceptions.

The company designs, manufactures, and markets video and audio infrastructure for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Its products are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

How this millennial manages to afford a home with a $31,000 net income (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories