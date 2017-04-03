The Canadian health-care sector has been an investor’s nightmare. Our leading company, which isn’t really Canadian at all, is Valeant Pharmaceuticals and we all know what happened there. The stock, which was once more than $300 a share, now trades at less than $15.

Valeant’s share-price collapse has dragged down the tiny S&P/TSX capped health-care index. It is off 3.3 per cent year to date and 25.1 per cent over the past 12 months. Who would want to put money there?