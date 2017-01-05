Investors are a fickle bunch. They love a stock one week, then dump it the next.
Consider utilities. Last summer everyone was piling in to them as falling interest rates made their dividends ever more attractive. But since Donald Trump was elected, no one wants anything to do with them. Rising interest rates will push down their share prices, or so the thinking goes. Sell and move on.Report Typo/Error
