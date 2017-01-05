Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: Dump utilities stocks amid rising rates? I don’t buy it Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors are a fickle bunch. They love a stock one week, then dump it the next.

Consider utilities. Last summer everyone was piling in to them as falling interest rates made their dividends ever more attractive. But since Donald Trump was elected, no one wants anything to do with them. Rising interest rates will push down their share prices, or so the thinking goes. Sell and move on.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Rob Carrick's top four personal finance tips for 2017 (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories