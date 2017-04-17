Four months ago, REITs were being written off by investors as losers in the Donald Trump world of economic stimulus and higher inflation.

The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index had plunged from over 170 in the summer of 2016 to the 145 range shortly after Mr. Trump’s election. REITs are interest-sensitive securities and investors were betting they’d be hit hard in the new economic order the President was envisioning.

