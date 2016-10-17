Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

How to profit from Canada’s wine renaissance Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The other night, I enjoyed a superb Pinot Noir with dinner. It was not from Burgundy or California, but from Niagara.

Canada’s wine industry has undergone an amazing renaissance in the past 25 years. Gone are the days of syrupy Sherries and sweet bubblies that were once the hallmark of the industry. Today, wine makers from Nova Scotia to British Columbia are producing varietal wines that can hold their own with any in the world. Business is booming.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

What would a federal carbon tax mean for Canada? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog