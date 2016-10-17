The other night, I enjoyed a superb Pinot Noir with dinner. It was not from Burgundy or California, but from Niagara.

Canada’s wine industry has undergone an amazing renaissance in the past 25 years. Gone are the days of syrupy Sherries and sweet bubblies that were once the hallmark of the industry. Today, wine makers from Nova Scotia to British Columbia are producing varietal wines that can hold their own with any in the world. Business is booming.

Report Typo/Error