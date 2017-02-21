What do you do about your RRSP when the whole world seems to be going crazy? The answer is simple: ignore all the background noise and carry on as before. Your RRSP is going to be around a lot longer than Donald Trump!

I admit it’s not easy to tune out everything that’s happening in Washington. Not a day goes by without some Trump pronouncement grabbing the newspaper headlines and the lead slots on the television news.

