This is a great time to be in the defence industry. Donald Trump wants to increase military spending to the tune of $54-billion (U.S.), plus he’s putting pressure on all of America’s allies to pull their weight and not rely so heavily on the American military.

That includes Canada, which has been a laggard in defence spending. One of the companies that should benefit from higher defence budgets, here and elsewhere, is Montreal-based CAE Ltd. It’s not primarily a defence company – most of its revenue comes from its civil aviation and health-care clients. But military-related clients accounted for more than 35 per cent of its revenue in the latest quarterly report, and if defence spending gears up as expected, CAE should benefit.