I created this Aggressive TFSA Portfolio in March 2012. It invests exclusively in stock-based ETFs and is designed for readers whose goal is to maximize tax savings in their TFSAs and who are willing to accept a higher degree of risk and volatility. This is not a model to use if you are saving for retirement, a child’s future education, or a major purchase to be made within a few years.

IWB Aggressive TFSA Portfolio (as of March 24) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained income Gain/loss % XIC 18.9 225 $19.85 $4,465.70 $24.47 $5,505.75 $159.29 26.9% XCS 8.3 145 $16.22 $2,351.20 $16.65 $2,414.25 $96.25 6.8% XSU 17.5 175 $17.96 $3,143.50 $29.15 $5,101.25 $132.78 66.5% XSP 19.3 210 $16.40 $3,444.30 $26.90 $5,649 $145.70 68.2% ZQQ 20.5 145 $21.44 $3,208.90 $41.19 $5,972.55 $44.95 87.5% XIN 8.8 105 $19.77 $2,075.55 $24.48 $2,570.40 $114.07 29.3% FM 3.3 35 $35.09 $1,228.30 $28.02 $980.70 $31.86 -17.6% EEM 3.4 25 $41.57 $1,039.25 $39.82 $995.50 $58.51 1.4% Cash 0 $3.61 $10.03 Total 100 $20,960.31 $29,199.43 $783.41 43.0% Inception $20,002.30 49.9%

Comments: The total value of the portfolio, including retained income, now stands at $29,982.84. That is up 7.7 per cent from our last review six months ago. Since inception five years ago, we have a cumulative return of 49.9 per cent, which works out to an average annual gain of 8.43 per cent. That’s a reasonable return, but it is below the target of 10 per cent - 12 per cent that I set when I created this portfolio.

Changes: Every ETF in this portfolio gained ground in the latest six-month period. All except the Frontier Markets fund are now in the black. The weighting of ZQQ has passed 20 per cent, which is a signal to consider some rebalancing. However, since these are ETFs, this is not a case of a single stock dominating a portfolio (the fund replicates the Nasdaq 100) so we’ll hold off for now.

We’ll use some cash to buy new units, as follows:

XIC – We will buy five units at $24.47 for a cost of $122.35. We now have 230 units and our retained income drops to $36.94.

XCS – We will add five units at $16.65 for an outlay of $83.25. We have $13 left in cash and a new total of 150 units.

XIN – We’ll buy five units at $24.48 for a total cost of $122.40. That will require all our retained income plus an additional $8.33 from the cash account, reducing it to $1.70. We now own 110 units.

Remember, don’t do these small trades in your personal account unless it is fee-based. Use dividend reinvestment plans where available.

We’ll keep our cash reserves of $465.44 in the EQ Bank account, which continues to pay 2 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio. I’ll revisit it in September.

IWB Aggressive TFSA Portfolio (revised March 24) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained income XIC 19.1 230 $19.95 $4,588.05 $24.47 $5,628.10 $36.94 XCS 8.5 150 $16.23 $2,434.45 $16.65 $2,497.50 $13.00 XSU 17.3 175 $17.96 $3,143.50 $29.15 $5,101.25 $132.78 XSP 19.1 210 $16.40 $3,444.30 $26.90 $5,649.00 $145.70 ZQQ 20.2 145 $21.44 $3,208.90 $41.19 $5,972.55 $44.95 XIN 9.1 110 $19.98 $2,197.95 $24.48 $2,692.80 0 FM 3.3 35 $35.09 $1,228.30 $28.02 $980.70 $31.86 EEM 3.4 25 $41.57 $1,039.25 $39.82 $995.50 $58.51 Cash 0 $1.70 $1.70 Total 100 $21,286.40 $29,519.10 $463.74 Inception $20,002.30

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

