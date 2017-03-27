I created this Aggressive TFSA Portfolio in March 2012. It invests exclusively in stock-based ETFs and is designed for readers whose goal is to maximize tax savings in their TFSAs and who are willing to accept a higher degree of risk and volatility. This is not a model to use if you are saving for retirement, a child’s future education, or a major purchase to be made within a few years.
IWB Aggressive TFSA Portfolio (as of March 24)
|Security
|Weight %
|Total shares
|Avg. price
|Book value
|Current price
|Market value
|Retained income
|Gain/loss %
|XIC
|18.9
|225
|$19.85
|$4,465.70
|$24.47
|$5,505.75
|$159.29
|26.9%
|XCS
|8.3
|145
|$16.22
|$2,351.20
|$16.65
|$2,414.25
|$96.25
|6.8%
|XSU
|17.5
|175
|$17.96
|$3,143.50
|$29.15
|$5,101.25
|$132.78
|66.5%
|XSP
|19.3
|210
|$16.40
|$3,444.30
|$26.90
|$5,649
|$145.70
|68.2%
|ZQQ
|20.5
|145
|$21.44
|$3,208.90
|$41.19
|$5,972.55
|$44.95
|87.5%
|XIN
|8.8
|105
|$19.77
|$2,075.55
|$24.48
|$2,570.40
|$114.07
|29.3%
|FM
|3.3
|35
|$35.09
|$1,228.30
|$28.02
|$980.70
|$31.86
|-17.6%
|EEM
|3.4
|25
|$41.57
|$1,039.25
|$39.82
|$995.50
|$58.51
|1.4%
|Cash
|0
|$3.61
|$10.03
|Total
|100
|$20,960.31
|$29,199.43
|$783.41
|43.0%
|Inception
|$20,002.30
|49.9%
Comments: The total value of the portfolio, including retained income, now stands at $29,982.84. That is up 7.7 per cent from our last review six months ago. Since inception five years ago, we have a cumulative return of 49.9 per cent, which works out to an average annual gain of 8.43 per cent. That’s a reasonable return, but it is below the target of 10 per cent - 12 per cent that I set when I created this portfolio.
Changes: Every ETF in this portfolio gained ground in the latest six-month period. All except the Frontier Markets fund are now in the black. The weighting of ZQQ has passed 20 per cent, which is a signal to consider some rebalancing. However, since these are ETFs, this is not a case of a single stock dominating a portfolio (the fund replicates the Nasdaq 100) so we’ll hold off for now.
We’ll use some cash to buy new units, as follows:
XIC – We will buy five units at $24.47 for a cost of $122.35. We now have 230 units and our retained income drops to $36.94.
XCS – We will add five units at $16.65 for an outlay of $83.25. We have $13 left in cash and a new total of 150 units.
XIN – We’ll buy five units at $24.48 for a total cost of $122.40. That will require all our retained income plus an additional $8.33 from the cash account, reducing it to $1.70. We now own 110 units.
Remember, don’t do these small trades in your personal account unless it is fee-based. Use dividend reinvestment plans where available.
We’ll keep our cash reserves of $465.44 in the EQ Bank account, which continues to pay 2 per cent.
Here is the revised portfolio. I’ll revisit it in September.
IWB Aggressive TFSA Portfolio (revised March 24)
|Security
|Weight %
|Total shares
|Avg. price
|Book value
|Current price
|Market value
|Retained income
|XIC
|19.1
|230
|$19.95
|$4,588.05
|$24.47
|$5,628.10
|$36.94
|XCS
|8.5
|150
|$16.23
|$2,434.45
|$16.65
|$2,497.50
|$13.00
|XSU
|17.3
|175
|$17.96
|$3,143.50
|$29.15
|$5,101.25
|$132.78
|XSP
|19.1
|210
|$16.40
|$3,444.30
|$26.90
|$5,649.00
|$145.70
|ZQQ
|20.2
|145
|$21.44
|$3,208.90
|$41.19
|$5,972.55
|$44.95
|XIN
|9.1
|110
|$19.98
|$2,197.95
|$24.48
|$2,692.80
|0
|FM
|3.3
|35
|$35.09
|$1,228.30
|$28.02
|$980.70
|$31.86
|EEM
|3.4
|25
|$41.57
|$1,039.25
|$39.82
|$995.50
|$58.51
|Cash
|0
|$1.70
|$1.70
|Total
|100
|$21,286.40
|$29,519.10
|$463.74
|Inception
|$20,002.30
Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.Report Typo/Error
