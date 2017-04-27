In September 2011 I created a Balanced Portfolio for income investors with the goal of combining above-average cash flow with reasonable risk. The initial portfolio valuation was $25,027.75, and the target was to achieve a return that at least matched the best available five-year GIC rate plus two percentage points.

Income Investor Balanced Portfolio (as of April 13) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. cost Book value Market price Market value Cash retained Gain/Loss % XSB 17.4 240 $28.49 $6,837.60 $28.16 $6,758.40 $224.13 2.2 XBB 9.9 140 $31.99 $4,484.30 $31.62 $4,426.80 $171.36 2.5 FID1225 8.3 270 $11.68 $3,153.60 $11.72 $3,164.40 $79.38 2.9 CGX 13.9 110 $40.06 $4,406.70 $51.05 $5,615.50 $89.10 29.5 IPL 8.7 130 $19.05 $2,476.45 $28.14 $3,658.20 $87.75 51.3 BEP.UN 12.6 120 $27.59 $3,310.90 $41.05 $4,926.00 $241.61 56.1 BIP.UN 16.7 130 $20.02 $2,602.60 $52.12 $6,775.60 $199.11 168 BCE 11.7 75 $44.20 $3,315.20 $60.87 $4,565.25 $247.50 45.2 Cash 0.8 $196.99 $196.99 Total 100 $30,784.34 $40,087.14 $1,339.94 34.6 Inception $25,027.75 65.5

Comments: The portfolio increased in value by $1,165.73 over the six months to a total of $41,427.08, including retained dividends/distributions. That was an advance of 2.9 per cent. Most of the profit came from dividends/distributions, with only the Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership showing any appreciable capital gain.

Since inception, the portfolio has gained 65.5 per cent, which equates to an average annual growth rate of 9.6 per cent. This continues to be well ahead of our target.

Changes: I’m not impressed with the performance of the Fidelity Global Bond Fund, but at present I cannot find anything better that provides exposure to international bonds. So we will stick with it for another six months, but if the performance doesn’t improve, a switch will be required.

We do not have enough cash to buy 10 new shares of any of our securities, so we will leave the portfolio as it is for now. We’ll keep the $1,536.93 invested in the EQ Bank high interest account that pays 2 per cent.

I’ll revisit the portfolio in September.

