With this in mind, I created a Balanced Income Portfolio for readers of my Income Investor newsletter. It was launched in September 2011 with the goal of combining above-average cash flow with reasonable risk. The initial portfolio valuation was $25,027.75, and the target was to achieve a return that at least matched the best available five-year GIC rate plus two percentage points.

Most investors use a diversified approach to investing: a portfolio that combines a mix of stocks, bonds, and cash that is tailored to their risk tolerance and return objectives.

Comments: The total value of the portfolio, including cash, is up to $40,261.55. That’s a gain of $3,110.73 since the last review in April for a six-month return of 8.4 per cent. All our positions were profitable during the period.

Since inception, the portfolio has gained 60.9 per cent. That works out to an average annual compound growth rate of 9.8 per cent, well above our target.

Changes: We’re not going to mess with success. With all the components doing well, there is no need to switch any of the assets. However, we will make a few small adjustments.

The weighting of BIP.UN is up to 16.7 per cent, which is a little too heavy for my liking. Therefore, we will sell 13 units for a total of $593.71. That will reduce our position to 130 units.

We will use that money plus $52.09 of retained earnings to buy another 20 units of XBB, at a cost of $645.80, which will strengthen our bond weighting. We will end up with 140 units of XBB and $111.96 in retained distributions.

We will buy another five shares of CGX to bring our total to 110. The cost will be $259.70, of which $229.78 will come from retained distributions and $29.92 from cash.

We will also add 10 shares of IPL for a cost of $283.30, bringing our total to 130. We’ll use the $219.14 in retained distributions plus $64.16 from the cash account.

The remaining cash and retained distributions total $853.65. We’ll keep that money in the EQ account; however, the interest rate is now down to 2 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio. I’ll review it again next spring.

