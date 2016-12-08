This Buy and Hold Portfolio was created in June 2012 for this type of person. It contains a bond fund and a mix of Canadian and U.S. stocks, which will rarely change.

Some investors don’t want to be bothered with following their stocks on a regular basis. They prefer to buy and forget, checking in maybe once or twice a year to make sure there’s nothing seriously amiss.

Comments: The new portfolio value (market price plus retained dividends/distributions) is $83,430.63, compared to $78,753.11 at the time of the last review. That represents a gain of 5.9 per cent over the period.

Since inception, we have a total return of 67 per cent, which represents an average annual compound rate of return of 12.1 per cent, comfortably ahead of our 8-per-cent target.

Changes: We will not change any of the securities in the portfolio, as you might expect given its Buy and Hold mandate. However, we will reinvest some of our dividends as follows.

XBB – We will buy 10 new units at a cost of $313.50. This will bring our total to 445 and reduce our cash position to $73.81.

BCE – We’ll add five shares for an outlay of $292.10. This will give us 145 shares and reduce retained dividends to $36.75.

BAM.A – An additional five shares of Brookfield will cost $226.15. Our total position is now 235 shares, with $13.30 remaining in the cash account.

CNR – We will add five shares for a cost of $452.15. We now own 105 shares and have $13.85 left in cash.

ENB – Five more shares will cost us $285.20. Our position is now 145 shares with $143.14 in cash.

TD – Finally, we will purchase five shares of TD Bank for $319.40. We now own 145 shares and have cash remaining of $198.87.

Readers are reminded not to execute small trades through their brokers unless they have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.

Here is the updated portfolio. I’ll review it again in June, on its fifth anniversary.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

Report Typo/Error