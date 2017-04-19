I created this Conservative Portfolio in September 2011 for investors who are willing to accept reduced returns in exchange for lower risk. The goal is to preserve capital while earning a target return of two percentage points more than the yield on a five-year GIC from the major banks. The current RBC five-year rate is 1.6 per cent so we are aiming for gains of 3.6 per cent per year.

IWB Conservative Portfolio (as of April 13) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. cost/share Book value Current price Market value Retained income Gain/Loss % XSB 15.7 80 $28.41 $2,272.80 $28.14 $2,251.20 $47.51 1.1 XSH 16.4 120 $19.72 $2,366.80 $19.68 $2,355.60 $107.89 4.9 XBB 13.2 60 $31.52 $1,890.95 $31.64 $1,898.40 $67.27 4 PMO005 9.9 100 $14.01 $1,400.70 $14.23 $1,423.00 $105.31 9.1 BCE 12.7 30 $39.93 $1,197.76 $60.91 $1,827.30 $178.66 67.5 ENB 11.8 30 $31.17 $935.10 $56.22 $1,686.60 $265.60 108.8 BIP.UN 19.3 53 $19.15 $1,015.20 $52.11 $2,761.83 $140.65 185.9 Cash 1 $121.89 $129.54 Totals 100 $11,196.02 $14,333.47 $912.89 36.2 Inception $10,000.00 52.5

Comments: The portfolio gained 3.9 per cent in the latest period, thanks mainly to the price surge in the units of the Brookfield LP. The rest of the portfolio was more or less flat.

Since inception, our total cumulative return is now 52.5 per cent, which works out to an average annual compound growth rate of 7.82 per cent, more than double our target. The value of the portfolio at this point is $15,246.36.

Changes: We will not make any basic changes in our mix, however we will spend a little of our cash as follows:

ENB – While the price is down, we will add five shares to our position, bringing the total to 35. The cost is $281.10. We will used our retained income of $265.60 and take the balance of $15.50 from the cash account.

BIP.UN – We will increase our total to 55 units by purchasing two more for a cost of $104.22. That will leave $36.43 in retained income.

Readers are reminded not to do small trades in a personal account unless it is fee-based. Use dividend reinvestment plans where available.

Here is the revised portfolio. We will keep the cash balance of $657.11 invested in EQ Bank, which pays 2 per cent. I will review it again on its sixth anniversary in September.

IWB Conservative Portfolio (revised April 13) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. cost/share Book value Current price Market value Retained income XSB 15.3 80 $28.41 $2,272.80 $28.14 $2,251.20 $47.51 XSH 16 120 $19.72 $2,366.80 $19.68 $2,355.60 $107.89 XBB 12.9 60 $31.52 $1,890.95 $31.64 $1,898.40 $67.27 PMO005 9.7 100 $14.01 $1,400.70 $14.23 $1,423.00 $105.31 BCE 12.4 30 $39.93 $1,197.76 $60.91 $1,827.30 $178.66 ENB 13.4 35 $31.17 $1,216.20 $56.22 $1,967.70 $0.00 BIP.UN 19.5 55 $19.15 $1,119.42 $52.11 $2,866.05 $36.43 Cash 0.8 $114.04 $114.04 Totals 100 $11,578.67 $14,703.29 $543.07 Inception $10,000.00

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

