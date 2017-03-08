No portfolio works ideally in every situation. In a rapidly expanding market, such as we have experienced since the Trump election, growth stocks are the place to be. But during times when markets are soft, a defensive portfolio will best protect your assets. You have to decide what type of investor you are and stick with the plan you’ve chosen.

IWB Defensive Portfolio (as of March 3) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. cost Book value Current price Market value Cash retained Gain/Loss XSB 15.8 110 $28.49 $3,134.30 $28.09 $3,089.90 $47.62 0.01 XBB 14.3 90 $31.20 $2,808.00 $31.11 $2,799.90 $193.35 6.6 CTC.A 8.5 11 $114.45 $1,258.95 $151.35 $1,664.85 $38.23 35.3 FTS 10.8 50 $24.84 $1,241.96 $42.31 $2,115.50 $219.09 88 ENB 11.2 40 $26.48 $1,059.20 $54.98 $2,199.20 $163.91 123.1 BCE 11.9 40 $33.44 $1,337.60 $58.00 $2,320.00 $81.90 79.6 WFC 15.1 50 $41.75 $2,088.78 $58.87 $2,943.50 $140.38 47.6 BNS 12.2 30 $58.63 $1,758.75 $79.52 $2,385.60 $100.54 41.4 Interest 0.2 $38.11 $45.64 Totals 100 $14,725.65 $19,564.09 $985.02 39.5 Inception $10,000.00 105.5

Comments: Despite its defensive character, this portfolio did surprisingly well over the latest six-month period, generating a total return of 6.2 per cent. This was due mainly to strong performances from our two bank stocks and from our small position in Canadian Tire.

Since inception nine years ago, the portfolio has more than doubled in value, producing a cumulative return of 105.5 per cent. That gives us an average annual compound rate of return of 8.33 per cent, comfortably ahead of target.

Changes: We will spend some of our cash to add to two positions as follows.

XBB – We will buy five units at a cost of $155.55. That brings our total to 95 and leaves us with retained cash of $37.80.

FTS – We have enough cash to buy five shares for a cost of $211.55. We now own 55 shares of Fortis, with our cash reduced to $7.54.

Remember, do not do small trades in a commission-based account because of the high costs involved. If you don’t have a fee-based account, use dividend reinvestment plans where available.

Our cash total of $663.56 will remain invested in EQ Bank at a rate of 2 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio.

IWB Defensive Portfolio (revised March 3) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. cost Book value Current price Market value Cash retained XSB 15.5 110 $28.49 $3,134.30 $28.09 $3,089.90 $47.62 XBB 14.8 95 $31.20 $2,963.55 $31.11 $2,955.45 $37.80 CTC.A 8.4 11 $114.45 $1,258.95 $151.35 $1,664.85 $38.23 FTS 11.7 55 $26.43 $1,453.51 $42.31 $2,327.05 $7.54 ENB 11 40 $26.48 $1,059.20 $54.98 $2,199.20 $163.91 BCE 11.6 40 $33.44 $1,337.60 $58.00 $2,320.00 $81.90 WFC 14.8 50 $41.75 $2,088.78 $58.87 $2,943.50 $140.38 BNS 12 30 $58.63 $1,758.75 $79.52 $2,385.60 $100.54 Interest 0.2 $45.64 $45.64 Totals 100 $15,100.30 $19,931.19 $617.92 Inception $10,000.00

