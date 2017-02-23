The portfolio was valued at $10,000 when it was launched, with the assets distributed among eight stocks. Three were U.S. companies while the rest were Canadian. We have switched some of the stocks over the four and a half years since but we have retained the original mix of five Canadian and three U.S. securities. Our target average annual compound rate of return is in the 12-per-cent range.

It is the riskiest of all my portfolios, with 100-per-cent exposure to the stock market. It also continues to be the most successful in terms of returns.

In August 2012, we created a Growth Portfolio for readers of my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter.

Growth Portfolio (as of Feb. 16) Weight % Total shares Avg. price Book value Price Market value Dividends retained Gain/Loss SPG-N 6.7 10 $180.27 $1,802.73 $179.44 $1,794.40 $112.17 5.80 ATD.B-T 16 70 $16.63 $1,164.10 $61.53 $4,307.10 $55.81 274.8 WSP-T 13.9 80 $21.94 $1,754.99 $46.76 $3,740.80 $259.28 127.9 SJ-T 10.7 70 $14.66 $1,026.18 $40.99 $2,869.30 $63.03 185.8 TFII-T 10.5 80 $20.71 $1,656.81 $35.40 $2,832.00 $86.94 76.2 NFI-T 16.4 100 $7.95 $795 $44.14 $4,414.00 $200.88 480.5 AAPL-Q 10.1 20 $121.70 $2,434.07 $135.30 $2,706.00 $66.44 13.9 UNH-N 15.2 25 $92.19 $2,304.86 $163.26 $4,081.50 $111.61 81.9 Cash 0.5 $118.82 $127.91 Total 100 $13,057.56 $26,873.01 $965.16 113.1 Inception $10,000 178.3

Comments: Weak performances by Simon Property Group and Stella-Jones dragged down our overall returns. However, the rest of the portfolio did well, lead by big gains from TFI International, Apple, and UnitedHealth Group. Overall, our gain over the latest six months was a respectable 9.1 per cent. Since inception, the Growth Portfolio is up 178.3 per cent, which works out to an average annual compound rate of return of 25.54 per cent. This is clearly well in excess of our target and should not be expected to last forever, but we’ll enjoy it while we can.

Changes: As mentioned above, it appears that Stella-Jones has lost momentum and can no longer be considered a growth stock. Therefore, we will sell our shares for a total of $2,932.33, included retained dividends.

We will invest the money in shares of Shopify (SHOP-T), which in the past few years has become one of Canada’s leading software companies. The Ottawa-based firm provides cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platforms, mainly for small and medium-sized businesses although large companies like GE and Nestle are also clients.

Shopify was originally recommended in the Internet Wealth Builder in February 2016 at $28.34. It was trading at the time of writing at $78.71, for a gain of 178 per cent.

We will buy 37 shares at a total cost of $2,912.27. We have $20.06 left over which will be added to the cash account.

As well, we will buy five more shares of WSP Global for $233.80. That will bring our total to 85 shares and leave $25.48 in retained dividends.

Remember, do not to execute small trades unless you have a fee-based account because of the high commissions. Use dividend reinvestment plans wherever possible.

We will keep our cash of $807.30 in the EQ Bank account, which now pays 2 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio. I will review it again on the fifth anniversary in August.

Growth Portfolio (revised Feb. 16) Weight % Total shares Avg. price Book value Price Market value Dividends retained SPG-N 6.6 10 $180.27 $1,802.73 $179.44 $1,794.40 $112.17 ATD.B-T 15.9 70 $16.63 $1,164.10 $61.53 $4,307.10 $55.81 WSP-T 14.6 85 $21.94 $1,988.49 $46.76 $3,974.60 $25.48 SHOP-T 10.7 37 $78.71 $2,912.27 $78.71 $2,912.27 $0.00 TFII-T 10.4 80 $20.71 $1,656.81 $35.40 $2,832 $86.94 NFI-T 16.2 100 $7.95 $795 $44.14 $4,414 $200.88 AAPL-Q 10 20 $121.70 $2,434.07 $135.30 $2,706.00 $66.44 UNH-N 15 25 $92.19 $2,304.86 $163.26 $4,081.50 $111.61 Cash 0.6 $147.97 $147.97 Total 100 $15,206.30 $27,169.84 $569.33 Inception $10,000

