The Liberals have since rolled back that limit to $5,500 but even at this level TFSAs can provide an valuable source of tax-free income to investors who structure their portfolios properly.

In May 2015, I created an income portfolio designed for Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) for my Income Investor newsletter. At the time the former Conservative government had raised the TFSA contribution limit to $10,000 annually, making these plans even more attractive to income investors.

Comments: The new portfolio valuation is $48,130.16 (market value, cash, and retained income). That is up 5.6% from the time of my last review in May. Overall, we are ahead 17.4% since the launch, for an average annual compound growth rate of 10.5 per cent.

We received cash flow of $1,356.74 over the period, which works out to just under 3% for the seven-month period. Over a full year, that’s the equivalent of 5.1%, which is consistent with our target.

Changes: A couple of our securities had disappointing results over the latest period, such as SmartREIT and North West Company. However, all our picks continue make regular payments and several have raised their dividend/distribution. Our cash flow is on target so I see no need to make any material changes to the portfolio this time.

However, we will spend some of our cash to add to existing positions, as follows.

BCE – We will add five shares to bring our total to 80. The cost is $292, leaving our retained cash at $7.82.

BIP.UN – We’ll buy seven more units to round up our total to 120. The cost will be $301.28. We’ll use all the retained income and take the balance of $11.28 from cash.

SIA – We will add 10 more shares at a cost of $160.20. This brings the total to 290 and reduces the retained income to $80.90.

RNW – Here too we will add 10 shares, spending $139. Our new total is 360, with retained earnings of $67.68.

FC – We will buy another 20 shares for $279. This will use up all retained income and we will take the balance of $6.40 from cash. We now have 370 shares.

SRU.UN – Finally, we’ll add another 10 units of SmartREIT at a cost of $315.60. This will give us 150 units and reduce retained income to $78.36.

Readers are reminded not to execute small trades unless you have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.

We will keep our cash of $1,420.76 in the EQ Bank savings account, which now pays 2 per cent. I’ll review the portfolio again in May.

Here is a look at the revised portfolio.

